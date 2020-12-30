The Little Apple won’t drop — but this time it’s on purpose.
Tens of thousands of people typically gather on Moro Street in front of Rally House to watch the shining red apple — instead of a ball — drop at midnight on New Year’s Eve. In 2018 and 2019, malfunctions kept the apple from falling successfully, though it did drop as planned in 2020.
Revelers won’t be able to ring in 2021 with the apple drop, though.
The Aggieville Business Association decided to call off the 18th annual Little Apple New Year’s Eve celebration.
Dennis Cook, director of the ABA, said the coronavirus outbreak and ongoing construction in the district factored into the cancellation decision. Officials wanted to prevent crowding and gathering.
“This is the year to let it go,” he said.
Cook said he didn’t want to draw customers away from bars, restaurants and other businesses in the district on New Year’s. Businesses will still be open, but they must close at midnight because of a Riley County health order.