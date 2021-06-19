Outside agencies will present 2022 budget requests Tuesday to Manhattan city commissioners.
The commission’s meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall. Officials also will broadcast the meeting on Cox Cable Channel 3, the Manhattan city government website and Facebook.
The agencies include the Wolf House museum, Manhattan Public Library, Flint Hills Area Transportation Agency, Manhattan Arts Center, Aggieville Business Association and Downtown Manhattan Inc. In addition, the social services advisory board and special alcohol committee will both present recommendations.
All of the entities except four are asking the city for the same amount as requested in 2021.
The Manhattan Public Library is requesting $3.5 million in 2022, an increase of 0.8% or $29,190 over the 2021 budget request of $3.4 million.
The Flint Hills Area Transportation Agency is asking for $32,472 more in 2022, an increase of 33.3% from the 2021 budget request of $97,412. The agency is requesting a total of $129,884 in the 2022 budget.
The special alcohol committee’s budget request for 2022 is a drop to $466,010 from the $471,300 requested in 2021. That’s a decrease of 1.12% or $5,290.
In addition, the social services advisory board is asking for less in 2022 with a budget request of $449,655. The board’s request is $28,022 or 5.86% lower than the 2021 budget request of $477,677.
The Wolf House ($5,000), Manhattan Arts Center ($43,700), Aggieville Business Association ($60,000) and Downtown Manhattan Inc. ($78,000) are all asking for the same amount of money as they did in 2021.
The total outside agency budget request from 2021 to 2022 is an increase of 1.3% or $56,372. In 2021, agencies asked for a total of $4.2 million. Agencies are requesting a total of $4.3 million in funding from the city for 2022.
At the start of the meeting, commissioners will look at approving a $143,600 design contract amendment for the new joint maintenance facility.
This design contract amendment pays for plan modifications and compensates the BBN Architects and McCown Gordon team who are working on this project. Plan modifications include removing the overhead crane and swapping those costs for a fleet repair service area exhaust system. This led to a change and increase in price, so commissioners have to approve the amendment for the project.
Commissioners in December 2020 approved the $14.6 million project, which will consolidate operations from city street/fleet, parks/forestry maintenance and water/wastewater facilities. In February, commissioners approved annexing and rezoning land for the facility at 1201 Levee Drive. This property is on the Pottawatomie County side of Manhattan.