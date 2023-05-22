Copies of the Kansas Leadership Center Journal’s latest issue were on hand Saturday during a block party, co-hosted by Manhattan Afghan Resettlement Team and the Kansas Leadership Center, in Blue Earth Plaza. Chris Green, the executive editor of the publication which recently published a story about Manhattan’s new Afghan population, said the event was an opportunity to bring the story to life and allow people to connect in person.
Some of Manhattan’s newest residents shared a bit of their old home with people from their new one Saturday.
The Manhattan Afghan Resettlement Team and the Kansas Leadership Center were hosts to a block party Saturday at Blue Earth Plaza to welcome Afghans who have come as refugees to Manhattan as well as allow them to share Afghan culture with the town and each other.
“These guys never actually got a welcome to Manhattan or to the United States, so this is a way for us also to express ourselves,” said Fatima Jaghoori, a member of MART.
The event featured games, a large buffet of many Afghan dishes and Afghan music. Many attending wore traditional Afghan clothing. Jaghoori said it was good to be able to feed people as well, especially because sharing food is important in Afghan culture, she said.
“In Afghan culture if you have even the slightest morsel of food, you can still split it,” Jaghoori said.
Jaghoori said organizers also wanted to try to help people who arrived from Afghanistan in recent years feel welcome in their new home.
“It really makes everyone feel at home, everyone feels safe,” she said. “To know everyone has an opportunity to just live…These are girls who’ve never felt safe to walk around without any sort of a head scarf, and they can wear whatever clothes they want.”
Zohra Safa has been in Manhattan for eight months and said people in the town have been good to her. Safa recently became licensed as a certified nursing assistant and wants to continue her education in the medical field to become a doctor, like both of her parents. Getting that education is not something she would have been able to do in Afghanistan, where girls are banned from attending schools and even leaving the house alone, she said.
“I had this opportunity and I try my best to achieve my goals,” Safa said.
Sen. Jerry Moran attended the block party and spoke with many people who had come to Manhattan as refugees.
“(I had the) desire to make certain that people feel welcome to a community and to a country, and I was quite certain this would create an opportunity for people to visit with me about the circumstances that they’re in,” Moran said.
Moran is a co-sponsor of the Afghan Adjustment Act, regarding the immigration process for refugees coming from Afghanistan, especially those who worked with the United States military and their families.
There are 80,000 Afghans in the U.S. on an immigration status called humanitarian parole. That status allows them to stay in the U.S. for two years and many of those visas will expire later this year.
Moran said the people he spoke to were grateful to be in the U.S. but also shared with him challenges they were still experiencing.
“There’s gratitude about the opportunities that are here but it’s also challenges with other members of their family, with job opportunities,” Moran said.
“People should be excited about what’s happening in Manhattan,” Green said. “You have university community that already has an international presence, you have a military community that has ties to our efforts in Afghanistan and the Middle East, and then you have a nonprofit community and an active faith community and it sort of all came together in this…I think a lot of people can learn from what’s going on here.”