Two Fort Riley soldiers who are charged with child sexual abuse first met their 12-year-old female victim over the summer, according to public records.
Tavian Garrett, 23, of Fort Riley face fives counts of rape and five counts of aggravated sodomy, and Zelond Benymon, 19, of Fort Riley is charged with three counts of rape and two counts of aggravated criminal sodomy.
Some of the information forming prosecutors’ case against the two men was released to The Mercury in arrest warrant affidavits. Those are documents produced by police to obtain arrest warrants from a judge.
Police also arrested Brian Markel Griffith, 20, of Fort Riley on one count of rape and one count of aggravated criminal sodomy in the case. Judge John Bosch sealed the affidavit, preventing it from being released.
It’s not clear what differentiated that affidavit from the other two.
Detective Brian Johnson wrote in the affidavits made public. In them, he said that the girl’s mother told him that shortly before 11:30 p.m. Oct. 23, she saw her daughter leave their residence to approach a vehicle parked outside. The mother said she confronted the man in the car, telling him her daughter was 12.
Johnson later learned the car belonged to Garrett.
The mother also told Johnson her daughter had run away the following day. Johnson learned through records that another officer had spoken to someone who said they spoke with the girl during the runaway incident.
The girl told the individual that she had a sexual relationship with a 19-year-old military man named “Zelond” or “Delon,” the affidavit said.
Johnson and a criminal investigator at Fort Riley determined a soldier named Zelond Benymon most closely fit the given description.
When Johnson spoke to the girl in an interview in November, she said she met Garrett in late July. She told him Garrett had taken her to his residence on Fort Riley before and that she met Benymon over the summer online, talking to him for some time. The affidavit didn’t indicate what online method was used.
Johnson wrote she outlined one occasion that Benymon came over to her house in September.
Riley County police arrested the men earlier this month on different days. Griffith and Benymon remain in Riley County Jail on $350,000 bonds. Garrett is free on a $350,000 bond.
Benymon and Griffith have status hearings Dec. 29 and Garrett has a preliminary hearing Feb. 9.