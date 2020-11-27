Police and witnesses say they heard gunshots from inside the apartment of a former Kansas State University football player the night he apparently died by suicide, according to public records released Wednesday.
Derick Newton, a former K-State defensive lineman, was found dead in a College Avenue apartment in the early morning hours of Oct. 29. Police had gone to his apartment looking for him after obtaining a search warrant for evidence related to kidnapping, criminal sodomy, indecent liberties with a child and criminal discharge of a weapon. Police obtained the warrant after receiving a report shortly before 10 p.m. on Oct. 28, which said a 21-year-old man had forced a 15-year-old girl into his car and threatened to shoot her in the head with a rifle if she did not comply with his demands.
The Mercury obtained the affidavit that police submitted to a judge to obtain the search warrant. That affidavit is by law a public record.
According to the affidavit, Riley County officers arrived at the apartment in the 2000 block of College Avenue with a search warrant for Newton’s car. When they approached the apartment, officers said they heard a loud thud, followed by the fire alarms sounding. The officers retreated, believing they had heard gunfire, and a few minutes later reported hearing two more gunshots inside. A neighboring tenant of the apartment building also reported hearing a “loud boom” just before the fire alarms went off.
Officers and firefighters evacuated the other apartments for safety. During their evacuation, a Manhattan firefighter entered the apartment directly above Newton’s, and said he observed a quarter-sized hole in the drywall with water shooting out from it. No one else was injured in the incident.
The 15-year-old girl was taken to the hospital earlier that night, where she told officers that Newton picked her up, pushed her into his car and forced her to perform sexual acts. She said he threatened her with a long black firearm, larger than a pistol and sporting a wide magazine. She said she made him swear “on God” that he would not harm her if she agreed to his demands. He eventually let her go.
The girl told police she had met Newton a month earlier, and they exchanged Snapchat information. She agreed to meet him Oct. 28.
Officers were able to identify the man through his social media accounts, via information given to them by the girl. From there, they were able to discern a vehicle license plate number and address in Manhattan, and later obtain the search warrant for Newton’s car.
Newton left the football program in September. He had originally signed with the Wildcats as part of their 2018 recruiting class but transferred to Butler Community College. He later signed on again as part of the 2020 class.