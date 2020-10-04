Removing the barriers of reporting sexual assault within the military, as well as changing a culture that seemingly punishes those who do, is necessary, advocates said Saturday morning in Triangle Park.
Our Sister’s Keeper, an advocacy group for those who have faced military sexual trauma, organized nationwide rallies Saturday morning to bring attention to the I Am Vanessa Guillén Act.
A group of bipartisan lawmakers introduced the legislation in the U.S. House of Representatives in September, and it aims to reform how the military addresses sexual harassment and assault.
Some of the included measures would establish independent avenues to report and investigate claims and make sexual harassment a punishable crime under the Uniform Code of Military Justice.
Fort Hood soldier Spc. Vanessa Guillén was found dead and dismembered in the spring. Prosecutors allege another soldier murdered the 20-year-old, but the man fatally shot himself when officers came to arrest him.
Guillén’s family said before her disappearance and death, Vanessa told them about sexual harassment from an Army sergeant and was concerned about backlash if she filed a complaint.
Marissa Peacock, the organizer behind the local rally, is a veteran with an active-duty husband. Peacock said she experienced harassment while serving and has seen friends experience it as well. Peacock said she felt the environment in the military did not encourage her to ask for help.
“I think a lot of it has to do with the fact that when you’re in the military, like when I lived in the barracks, the same people that I work with are the same people who are my next door neighbors and are the same people that I hung out with on the weekends,” she said. “It becomes your whole life. You’re in these close-knit communities and it’s easy for things to happen. … For example, someone who’s in your chain of command may want to seem like they’re ‘buddy-buddy’ with you, when really you’re my superior. Because of that, there’s room for intimidation. It happens so frequently, but people just don’t talk about it.”
Peacock said there is not enough conversation surrounding mental health in the military, which she said also contributed to her not seeking assistance.
“One of the reasons why I didn’t get help until I got out of the military was because I was afraid it was going to ruin my career if I went and talked with someone about the things I went through,” Peacock said.
“I have a lot of anxiety now because of it, and if I would have been in a place where I felt comfortable to get help, I would have gotten help much sooner. It’s just sad I waited so long. A lot of people do. They don’t want to ruin their career. They don’t want it to ruin their jobs. They don’t want it to ruin their family.”
Retired U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Colleen Bushnell, a member of Protect our Defenders Advocacy Committee, drew similarities between Guillén’s case and that of a soldier currently stationed at Fort Riley.
That soldier, Spc. Camerina Gonzalez has publicly said on her social media profiles that while she was stationed at Fort Detrick in Maryland, one of her superior officers stalked and sexually assaulted her. In an interview with the Des Moines Register, Gonzalez said her complaints were ignored, and she believes she is looked down upon by her peers, faced retaliation from her superiors and forced in and out of military hospitals. She has said she asked to transfer to Fort Riley because of that.
Bushnell, who is a military sexual assault survivor herself, said thousands of military members each year have been in similar situations, reporting being sexually harassed, assaulted or domestically abused.
“The greatest, most fit, fighting, war machine the world has ever seen can and must do better to provide safe workplaces in our military, especially off the battlefield,” Bushnell said.
Peacock and Bushnell called for people to urge their U.S. representatives to support and cosign the proposed legislation.
“It’s not anti-military,” Peacock said. “I love the military. I loved my service. I just want to make it a safer place for my brothers and sisters.”