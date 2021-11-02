Unofficial election results indicate an early lead by the incumbents in the races for Manhattan City Commission and the Manhattan-Ogden School District.
Riley County elections officials posted results from advance ballots cast for both races Tuesday evening. Pottawatomie County also posted results for the USD 383 race.
In the USD 383 race, six people are vying for three open seats on the board.
As of 7 p.m., USD 383 incumbent candidate Karla Hagemeister led the race with 1,710 advance votes. Jayme Morris-Hardeman follows with 1,674 votes tallied. Teresa Parks is in third with 1,610 votes.
Christine Weixelman is fourth with 1,228 early votes. Following Weixelman are Betty Mattingly-Ebert with 1,131 votes, and Steven Ruzzin trails with 1,032 votes.
In the Manhattan City Commission race, incumbent Usha Reddi leads the pack with 1,496 advance votes. Fellow incumbent Aaron Estabrook is second with 1,095 advance votes, and Mayor Wynn Butler is third with 1,091 advance votes.
City commission candidate John Matta is fourth with 965 advance votes; Monica Macfarlane trails Matta with 935 votes. Kaleb James tallied 723 advance votes, while Rich Jankovich had 691 advance votes.
Marcus Kidd trails with 369 advance votes, and 97 votes were cast in advance for Joseph McGraw, who withdrew from the race last month.
For the ballot question regarding the proposed 0.2% countywide sales tax for road and bridge projects in Riley County, unofficial results indicate 2,194 voters said "yes" to the proposal, while 866 people voted "no."
In Pottawatomie County, elections officials do not have unofficial results yet for the Manhattan City Commission race.
Polls closed in Riley and Pottawatomie counties at 7 p.m.
The Mercury will provide more election updates as results become available.
The Mercury reporters AJ Dome and Christian Bright contributed to this article.