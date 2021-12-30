Sunset Zoo admission and membership prices are increasing this weekend.
Sunset Zoo is increasing its prices by 50 cents beginning Jan. 2. Daily admission will be $6 for adults and $4 for children 3 to 12. Membership fees are increasing; a family membership is increasing from $50 to $65, an individual membership is increasing from $30 to $35, a seniors membership is increasing from $20 to $25. Melissa Kirkwood, marketing/development officer for Sunset Zoo, said they have not increased memberships fees in 17 years.
The decision to increase fees was based on reviews the city government asked parks and recreation department to do, officials said.
The department brought the increase to the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board and the City Commission for approval. The commission approved the increases in April.
New animals
at Expedition Asia
The zoo recently got a new female Malayan tiger named Malati. The tiger came from Palm Beach Zoo in Palm Beach, Florida. The tiger is a year and a half old and will be a part of the new Expedition Asia. Zoo officials are hoping she will breed with its male tiger.
The zoo also got two new sister sloth bears, Tess and Molli, for the new exhibit. The bears arrived in the fall. The grand opening for Expedition Asia is April. 9, Kirkwood said construction is finishing up in January.
“We also need to move those animals into those new exhibits. We can’t really just do it overnight; it’s not in the best interest for our keepers, for our animals,” Kirkwood said. “It takes time to acclimate to that new territory and go through some new training and safety, so we’ll be doing that in February and March.”
The zoo is also following the mask mandate the city reinstated on Monday. Kirkwood said masks are required indoors at the zoo and are encouraged while outside.