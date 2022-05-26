An additional section of Linear Trail will close beginning June 1 because of the ongoing levee construction.
Manhattan government officials said the additional closed section runs along the Blue River Access area (U.S. Highway 24 boat ramp) north to Casement Road at Hayes Drive. The closure is in addition to the previous closure of Linear Trail and the river trail system between South Manhattan Ave and US-24. The river trails on the Kansas River remain closed.
The parking lot and boat ramp at the Blue River Access area will remain open. The trail, which partially runs along the top of the levee, will remain open from the South Manhattan Ave trailhead proceeding west. The trailhead near Casement Road and Hayes Drive will stay open until Aug. 1.
“We strongly request that people respect the closure notices for their own safety as well as that of the construction crews,” said Wyatt Thompson, assistant director of parks and recreations for the city government. “I hope our trail users will take this opportunity to explore new parks and trails. Safety along the levee is the highest priority.”
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is leading the project meant to enhance the reliability and structural integrity of the levee system, which protects the older downtown part of Manhattan from flooding by the Kansas and Big Blue rivers.
The $30 million project involves raising the levee height along the Big Blue River from the intersection of Casement Road and Hayes Drive, south of the confluence of the Kansas and Big Blue rivers, wrapping around upstream just west of the wastewater treatment plant. New relief wells and earthen berms will be added for further levee protection. The levee height will rise between 0.5 and 3.5 feet at various points across nearly the entire 5-mile levee.
The trails will remain closed until spring 2024, so construction of the Manhattan levee upgrades can be completed. According to city officials, the upgrades are on schedule, with earthwork, utility relocations, and relief well installation.