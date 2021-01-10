Award-winning actor, writer and musician Jeff Daniels will perform a concert live online from his home as part of K-State’s McCain Connected series. Daniels’ concert will be at 7 p.m. Jan. 27. This is a brand-new show for Daniels, where he will perform music from his new album ‘Alive and Well Enough.’ Viewers can submit questions during the show and Daniels will answer them in a post-show question-and-answer session.
Tickets are $20 for people watching alone, or $30 if there will be multiple viewers. Tickets for the livestream are available online only through the McCain Auditorium website.
Daniels is known for a wide variety of film and television roles, including the “Dumb and Dumber” movies, as well as the film “The Martian” and TV show “The Newsroom” among others.