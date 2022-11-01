The Manhattan-Ogden school board will learn more about the state accreditation process for Kansas school districts when it meets Wednesday.
The regular board meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. at Robinson Education Center. Board members will hear from Paula Hough, USD 383’s executive director of teaching and learning, about the Kansas Education Systems Accreditation (KESA) process and the goals for the district within the five-year accreditation cycle.
According to agenda documents, USD 383 has had two goals to work on during the current accreditation cycle, which began in 2017 and will end next year. The first is to “provide opportunities by enhancing the relevance of new and existing initiatives” through individual study plans, personalized learning and college and career readiness programs. Hough likely will discuss how the district already implements digital tools like Xello for sixth- through 12th-graders to individualize their study plans, and how the Manhattan High School Career and Technical Education (CTE) pathway has become more popular in recent years. According to the agenda, 435 MHS students received CTE certifications for the 2021-22 school year.
The second district goal listed in the agenda is to develop, align and implement “consistent and equitable” curriculum and instruction to help raise the achievement level of all students.
The board’s work session last week with members of the district’s Multi-Tiered Systems of Support (MTSS) program highlighted how that program supports this goal. MTSS involves placing children in small groups with their peers in their school to help them overcome any educational barriers they may be experiencing. According to district officials, this effort in turn helps students perform better on state assessments and aides in improving students’ social-emotional wellbeing.
The KESA outside visitation team will meet with district officials Nov. 21 in Manhattan to review the fifth-year report for the district. The accreditation review council uses the information to decide whether the district will retain its accreditation. The council won’t receive the report until February, when it will vote to accredit the district. The Kansas State Board of Education gets the council’s recommendation in March, to then make its own ruling on the recommendation in April.
The board will not take action on Hough’s report, as it is informational-only.
In other business, district director of business services Lew Faust will present the report for the district’s financial audit for fiscal year 2022. Agenda documents indicate a clean annual audit result.
The board also will consider the purchase of a new metal roof coating and HVAC units for the district transportation barn from McCownGordon Construction of Manhattan for $71,725.
Additionally, board members will discuss the Kansas Association of School Board’s delegate assembly as part of the annual KASB Convention Nov. 12 in Wichita. Board member Karla Hagemeister is the USD 383 delegate for the convention.
Prior to the regular meeting, board members and district administrators will hold an executive session at 6:15 p.m. to discuss personnel matters.