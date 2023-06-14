The Abilene and Smoky Valley Railroad is celebrating its 30th anniversary this weekend with special excursion trains, meals and entertainment, officials said.
The railroad’s Birthday and Father’s Day dinner train on Saturday evening will be a cookout on the train, while the Sunday celebration will be held in the railroad’s destination city of Enterprise at the Hoffman Grist Mill.
“I don’t know if anyone back in 1993 would have dared predict that this railroad would haul over 280,000 passengers and serve as such a major Abilene tourist attraction,” said A&SV President and General Manager Ross Boelling.
“But every year, we grow in terms of passengers, and in terms of educational programs that we offer to the community. We do more than just offer train rides to people. We provide an experiential learning environment that makes us the most unique museum in Kansas.”
The Abilene and Smoky Valley Railroad Association was founded after two Abilene men, Joe Minick and Fred Schmidt, led a local effort to acquire the rails of the Rock Island Railroad that were slated to be salvaged by the Union Pacific, the line that absorbed the assets of the Missouri-Kansas Texas line, the railroad that operated on the Rock Island’s rail in Dickinson County after the Rock Island bankruptcy.
Tickets remain for the Saturday Birthday/Father’s Day cookout train, which leaves Abilene’s Rock Island Depot at 6:00 p.m. Hamburgers, brats and hotdogs, potato salad, and baked beans will be served by the A&SV’s partner in Old Abilene Town, the Hitching Post Restaurant. Boelling said the railroad is offering a special price for the birthday train, which is $60 for adults and $30 for children.
Passengers on the train will also be treated to birthday cake, Boelling said.
Sunday, the railroad will run only one train at 2:00 p.m. Once the train arrives in Enterprise, the railroad plans a celebration on the grounds of the Hoffman Grist Mill. Spectators will be treated to a cookout as “The Fiddlers,” a local musical group, will provide music.
Boelling said that railroad staff will conduct tours of the train, including the railroad’s prized 1919 steam locomotive and the 1946 Chicago North Western luxury passenger coach, which is still being remodeled.
“We also have a special announcement we will be making that affects the community of Enterprise,” Boelling said. “This will be a major announcement that will significantly impact the Enterprise economy.”
Following the ceremonies, the train will depart the Hoffman Mill and return to Abilene.
Boelling said the railroad will support its Enterprise cookout through contributions to cover the cost of the meal.