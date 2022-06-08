K-State’s A.Q Miller School of Media and Communication announced Monday new degree programs and an updated communication studies degree.
The school will offer bachelor’s degrees in advertising and public relations, communications studies, and news and sports media.
School officials said it is in response to the changing communication landscape and the evolving need of students, communities and industry.
“These innovative undergraduate programs enable students to develop in-demand skills and perspectives needed to be successful in their career, lead in their communities and build strong relationships,” Greg Paul, school director and former communication studies department head, said in a written statement.
New and revised courses in each degree program are open for enrollment to current and prospective students. On-campus and online courses are available.
The A.Q Miller School of Media and Communication is the result of a merger of two departments in the College of Arts and Sciences — the A.Q Miller School of Journalism and Mass Communications and the Department of Communications studies. The Kansas Board of Regents approved the merger in April.
“This merger is a culmination of discussion between two units with many common interests and innovation in instructions and research,” Amit Chakrabarti, dean of the College of Arts and Sciences, said in a written statement. “It improves our student focus, making it clearer for students where to go for study in the updated and new degree program.”
Officials said additional programs will be announced this summer and fall.