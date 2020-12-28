Editor’s note: This is the first in a series of stories this week examining how the pandemic has affected the community.
City and county government entities spent 2020 grappling with an extraordinary public health emergency, weighing the efficacy of mask mandates, accounting for lower-than-expected revenue and doling out federal aid.
The Manhattan City Commission and Riley County Commission took different approaches and often had different opinions on issues through the year.
However, both the county and city governments ultimately passed mask ordinances aimed to mitigate the spread of the virus.
In May, Manhattan Mayor Usha Reddi proposed a face covering requirement, but the Manhattan City Commission rejected it at that time. Commissioners Wynn Butler and Mark Hatesohl preferred education and a recommendation as opposed to a mask mandate. In July, commissioner Aaron Estabrook switched positions, joining Commissioner Linda Morse and Reddi in voting 3-2 to approve an ordinance requiring masks or face coverings in public spaces until September.
Most recently, commissioners extended it until April 1, 2021.
Riley County commissioners at first turned down proposals for similar county ordinances, saying they weren’t necessary in part because of the city’s mask rule.
But in November, Riley County Health Department Director (RCHD) Julie Gibbs issued an order requiring masks in all of Riley County. That went into effect Nov. 24.
Gov. Laura Kelly issued a statewide mask mandate in November, which required counties to decide whether to go along or opt out.
Although Commissioner Ron Wells and Chairman Marvin Rodriguez criticized the order, Gibbs had the authority to issue one and commissioners went along.
Both governments are facing revenue declines related to the virus. The city will have to make an estimated $2.7 million in reductions next year. The city has also considered cutting some positions in 2021. Manhattan city commissioners approved a flat mill levy for the 2021 budget.
Riley County’s property tax rate will be lower in 2021.
Meanwhile the entities distributed millions of dollars in relief funding.
Riley County distributed more than $7 million in coronavirus relief money that came from state and federal funds for the months of September, October and November.
The county received $14.9 million in Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding earlier this year.
This money is for reimbursing entities for their coronavirus-related expenses. The Manhattan city government received $2.9 million.
County officials now turn their attention to administering vaccinations for the virus as the vaccines become available.
Medical staff at Ascension Via Christi hospital in Manhattan began receiving the Pfizer coronavirus vaccination Dec. 16. RCHD began vaccinating frontline workers Dec. 22. Gibbs said the health department expects to receive more vaccines this week or next.