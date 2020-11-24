Officials with the Manhattan-Ogden school district are holding out on their decision about the district’s learning model until they have a clearer picture of the COVID-19 pandemic in the coming days and weeks.
The district spent the two days before Thanksgiving break in remote learning, but it plans to return to hybrid when classes return Nov. 30. Still, administrators have to consider the possiblity of moving to remote-only learning in the future.
USD 383 Assistant Superintendent Eric Reid said the decision comes down to a staffing issue. He said the district will have to make a change when it does not have enough people cover all the openings from custodians and bus drivers to teachers and substitutes. He said staff members districtwide are already spread thin.
“It’s definitely a heavy cloud over us, because it’s all uncertain,” Reid said. “There’s no magic number, unfortunately. It’s frustrating for us, frustrating for our staff.”
According to the USD 383 COVID-19 data dashboard, for the week of Nov. 8-14, the district had 64 staff members in quarantine, on top of another 52 job vacancies among classified staff.
“It doesn’t help when you’re shorthanded to get even more shorthanded,” Reid said.
In early October, district administrators discussed having in-person classes four days a week, as soon as Nov. 2. However, the tide has turned since then with roughly 1,214 coronavirus cases, or 35% of Riley County’s total cases, being confirmed in November.
Reid said all the factors that go into keeping schools on the current hybrid learning method, along with those that would play into a decision to switch to remote learning, are like a thousand-piece jigsaw puzzle with half of the pieces turned over or missing entirely.
“Everybody’s running ragged doing the best they can trying to stay face-to-face with our kids, so I give major kudos to my staff for doing the job they’ve done so far,” Reid said.
Under the hybrid model, schools split students into two groups with two days of in-person classes and three days of online classes each week. Certain students — children of teachers and those who need additional support — attend in-person classes four days a week.
Regarding teachers, Reid said he has a list of approximately 100 substitute teachers he can call on to fill daily vacancies. However, scheduling those substitutes for given days and times is the difficult part.
Tracy Newell, principal of Dwight D. Eisenhower Middle School, said his teachers have worked out the bugs in their hybrid learning system as the school year has progressed.
Newell said counselors at his school are working day and night to get class schedules finalized for January, and that there are some changes being implemented at both Eisenhower and Anthony middle schools. He said the changes would more evenly arrange teachers across remote and in-building hybrid learning sections to better distribute students and decrease the number of people in the building.
“Planning for the two is different; there’s things you can do in the classroom that lend themselves better to face-to-face,” Newell said.
Newell said these changes also will help cut down on passing period times, which will reduce the chances of someone potentially spreading COVID-19. He said he can count on one hand how many times he has had to talk to a student about the importance of wearing a mask.
“I have to say our students have done a phenomenal job, as far as maturity and handling this in a mature manner,” Newell said.
Ashley Smith, principal at Theodore Roosevelt Elementary, said her staff have been able to bring back a number of students who need additional support for four days a week, and that the children in her school are handling the hybrid learning mode well.
“I think the reason our students are doing so great with our protocols is our teachers spent time building that expectation,” Smith said. “It’s just been introduced as normal procedure.”
Smith said the discussions among her staff have mostly revolved around being prepared for whatever decision is made by the district, and that they want to be ready in case other plans need to be made.
“A little bit of time spent up front saves some stress down the road,” Smith said.
Smith said her optimistic hope is that the school district can return to face-to-face classes five days a week sometime next semester.
“The time is what’s trickier to predict, but I do think at some point we should be able to make that happen in a safe way,” Smith said. “A lot of that depends on what happens out in the community.”
During last week’s USD 383 school board meeting, Superintendent Marvin Wade said schools are not sources of outbreaks, and the districtwide mitigation tactics are working. Smith said if some of the school district’s health protocols can be implemented by others within the community, their chances of coming back to in-person classes will increase.
“Our teachers are working really hard, we know our families are working really hard, and we’re just trying to remind ourselves that we’re all working on same goal,” Smith said.