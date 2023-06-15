When a regular customer approached Andrea and Hugo DeJesus, owners of A&H Farm, about bringing in up-and-coming country artist Brandon Davis, Red Dirt Saturday quickly took shape.
On Saturday A & H Farm will host a day of country music and family-friendly activities to raise awareness and funds for the local Big Brothers Big Sisters mentorship program. Seven country artists including the headliner Brandon Davis hit the stage during the day-long event.
“We actually are building a moveable stage,” farm owner Andrea DeJesus said. “Not only are we wanting to do Red Dirt Saturday, but we are wanting to bring more music and different forms of entertainment to the Manhattan area.”
DeJesus said five of the seven performers are from Kansas.
“We really wanted to pull in the Kansas flavor, support our local artists, but also have one that is a little bit of a bigger headliner as well,” DeJesus said. “It took us a couple of months to get it all put together and set up.”
DeJesus said to expect a “different type of music festival” with the full farm open during the event. This includes a petting zoo, slide, corn pit, and game and activity areas.
“It is very family oriented in that you can come and sit and listen to music, but you can go play on activities on the playground as well,” DeJesus said. “I think it is a great way to tie in music and agriculture and it gets people outside, gives them something different to do.”
One hundred percent of tips donated at Red Dirt Saturday go to Big Brothers Big Sisters.
Tickets are available at A&H Farm’s website. The event will include beer garden and refreshments.