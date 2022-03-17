With students in the Manhattan-Ogden school district on spring break, assistant superintendent Eric Reid said now is “a good time to exhale” for district staffers.
“It’s always a difficult push for the last nine weeks of school,” Reid said.
Reid said he and other district administrators are keeping a close eye on the COVID-19 situation in the district and the Manhattan area. He said Tuesday the district hasn’t seen any outbreaks or spikes in positive cases of the virus since masking became optional across all district buildings March 3.
“I’m not going to say it’s over, but we seem to be taking the transition well,” Reid said. “We hope to finish the school year mask-free and safe.”
The district won’t update its COVID-19 data dashboard until next week because of staff vacations during spring break. The most recent figures indicate a continued downward trend of COVID-19 in USD 383.
For the week of Feb. 20-26, only one district staff member tested positive for the coronavirus. For the prior week of Feb. 13-19, four staffers tested positive. The number of students who tested positive also dropped, from 18 the week of Feb. 13-19 to 14 for the most recent week.
Updated guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also played a role into the district removing the mask mandate. Instead of focusing solely on COVID-19 cases, the CDC is including other metrics like hospital beds and admissions to track community levels of disease. The updated guidelines mostly consist of shortened timelines for isolation and quarantine.
Reid said becoming less restrictive in regard to COVID-19 protocols is good, but people who wish to continue wearing masks are encouraged to do so. Other virus mitigation methods, like physical distancing and frequent sanitizing, remain in place in all district schools.
The USD 383 school board voted unanimously March 2 to make mask-wearing optional across all district facilities and vehicles. The vote came almost exactly two years to the day when the school board voted on a mask mandate at the start of the pandemic.
Reid said although the coronavirus situation is improving, he’s got a few other concerns to think about, especially a continued shortage of available staff members.
“I can’t say I’m not concerned about activities moving forward, having enough drivers,” Reid said. “It’s going to be kind of sketchy this spring. We’ve added a few drivers within the last couple of weeks, and we’ll get them on the road as soon as we can, but we always need more.”
Reid said he doesn’t know if he has a department in the district that’s fully staffed right now.
“We’re just scraping by on bus drivers, on child nutrition workers. … We’re getting it done and taking care of things, but it’s also wearing out people while we do it,” Reid said. “Our people are stretched pretty thin.”
Some examples of district employees being “stretched thin” over the past 18 months include maintenance staff driving school buses on top of normal duties, and school principals stepping in to substitute teach some classes. Reid said the district has a “pretty good number” of substitute teachers on hand, but he said they could always use more. He said face-to-face industries, like education, were hit hard by the economic downturn caused by the pandemic.
The district also had to deal with the sudden loss of its food service vendor last August. Wholesale food distributor Sysco, which supplies many larger Kansas school districts and 80% of USD 383’s food, canceled its contract with the district “just days before school started,” Reid said last year.
“Since then, we’ve done OK with child nutrition,” Reid said. “There’s still a supply chain issue nationwide, and it’s impacting us. I think our vendors are doing the best they can, but we’re not getting 100% of the orders or variety we want.”
Reid said child nutrition workers have had to simplify the school lunch menu at times, and it can’t be as diverse as they’d like, but children are being fed every day. The summer meal program will remain in place this year, as will other summertime activities like the district STEM camp.
“We’ve got a plethora of activities and opportunities this summer,” Reid said, “so much stuff going on. It’s starting to feel more like normal, and that’s a great sign. We just have to take a deep breath every once in a while.”