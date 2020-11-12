The lights were on, the teachers were present, but not a single student was in the building at Wabaunsee High School in Alma on Wednesday.
Instead teachers taught their classes virtually — by Zoom or Google Hangout — before rooms full of empty desks.
The rural school, about 25 miles southeast of Manhattan, was the first in the area to go to remote-only classes this week, but it almost certainly won’t be the last as coronavirus cases surge across the state.
After Wabaunsee County recorded 81 new cases since the beginning of the month, the school decided to switch to a remote option in which all students learn from home, while teachers work from their classrooms. The lower grades are still doing in-person classes for now.
Wabaunsee High principal Jan Hutley said the school made the switch per the recommendation of the Wabaunsee County Health Department because of a significant increase in COVID-19 cases in the county. The Kansas Department of Health and the Environment on Tuesday reported the county recorded its highest number of cases since the pandemic began with 27. The county has confirmed 178 total cases.
The school will remain remote only through at least Nov. 27.
Hutley said officials chose the arrangement to ensure teachers had access to resources at the school and a reliable internet connection, as well as to provide students a central location to contact any teacher.
“They’re all in their own classrooms and don’t have direct contact with anyone,” Hutley said.
The switch also means a suspension of sports practices until Nov. 28. This week is a “buffer week” between the fall and winter seasons, which were scheduled to begin Nov. 16.
“At this point they’ll miss a week of practice but they shouldn’t miss any competitions as of now,” Hutley said.
Hutley said the schools remains ready to change their plans in the near future if necessary.
“It’s a revolving door,” she said.