Two years later, the COVID-19 pandemic seems to be tapering off in Riley County, and local health officials are cautiously optimistic about a return to normalcy.
Ascension Via Christi Hospital CEO Bob Copple said a lot of the past year “has been a blur” because of the stress surrounding the hospital’s response to the virus.
“From a clinical perspective, we’ve learned a lot,” Copple said. “This has been an amazing opportunity to learn all kinds of new things. We treat patients differently than we would have three years ago.”
Riley County Health Department Director Julie Gibbs announced the Manhattan area’s first confirmed coronavirus case on March 20, 2020. After many peaks and valleys, the county is currently in another valley as the second anniversary approaches on Sunday.
As of Wednesday, Riley County’s weekly total of COVID-19 cases reached its lowest point since the first week of June 2021. The county identified 15 cases from March 6-12, according to a health department report. The last time the county had this few cases in a week was May 30-June 5 of last year when the county reported 15 cases. For the period of Feb. 27-March 5, the county reported 32 coronavirus cases. The county’s two-week rate of positive tests also dropped from 6.85% to 2.87%, respectively.
Ascension Via Christi is caring for three COVID-positive patients, with one in intensive care. Since the pandemic began in March 2020, the county has reported 13,444 cases. In that time, 79 people have died. The majority of those who have died from COVID in Riley County are aged 80 or older, while the majority of infections occurred among younger people who recovered more quickly.
Copple said one thing he and his staff have learned is the importance of personal safety and good general health.
“So many of the COVID patients we saw sick in the hospital were not in a good health place to begin with,” Copple said. “I’ve had some people who are immunocompromised or disabled tell me they feel abandoned because everyone’s in such a rush to do away with mitigation steps.”
Copple said back in 2020 the hospital stopped providing outpatient screenings or curtailed the availability of some services, to counteract the influx of COVID-19 patients. He said the hospital reduced its prices amid the pandemic for colonoscopies and other medical screenings, in an effort to “very intentionally remove barriers.”
Copple said one thing he’s been disappointed by during the pandemic is the over-politicization of the scientific process and the healthcare field.
“It’s a demonstration of why healthcare and politics don’t mix well,” Copple said. “Some people’s behavior just because they don’t agree or don’t like something is really disappointing.”
K-State Lafene Health Center director Kyle Goerl told The Mercury he feels science as a general concept has “taken a hit” during the past two years.
“Early on, all we could rely on was our experiences from previous coronavirus outbreaks,” Goerl said. “Those aren’t really things that have stood up to the true scientific method. An opinion is just that, even if it’s well informed.”
Goerl became the university medical director for student health in January 2020.
“I had a week or two of a normal job, then it was straight into pandemic mode for 18 months straight,” Goerl said. “It was crazy.”
Goerl said university health officials monitor an international medical journal that tracks global health events. He said he started seeing information about a “strange pneumonia” appearing in China in early January 2020. With students returning to campus for classes that semester, Goerl said he “rallied the troops” and began meeting with the university’s infectious disease committee to “get a handle” on the virus.
“It’s been interesting to go back and look at the emails shared early in the pandemic,” Goerl said, “and my gosh, how little we knew at the time, about the magnitude of the situation.”
Goerl said there were no outbreaks in any residence halls in the past two years, thanks largely to facilities crews for updating campus buildings’ HVAC and air filtration systems. COVID outbreaks stemming from on-campus apartments and Greek housing were reported last spring. He added that students adapted to pandemic protocols well.
“None of us really like doing these things, but for the most part students held up their end of the deal and wore masks,” Goerl said. “Can I say we hit it out of the park, as far as our response? I doubt it. I don’t think anybody really did, but we certainly did some things that were successful.”
Masking is now optional for everyone on K-State campuses in Manhattan, Salina and Olathe. The university provides space for students to quarantine or isolate while they recover from the virus. Other mitigation efforts will remain in place long after the pandemic is considered over, like improved air filtration and frequent hand sanitizing.
Riley County EMS director David Adams said he thinks there will be lingering psychological effects of the pandemic, through some form of post-traumatic stress. The county offers mental health counseling and services as part of its employee assistance program.
The number of county ambulance runs is down to pre-pandemic levels over the last six to eight weeks. In February, there were 364 calls for service, compared to January with 454 calls to 911. Adams said since EMTs don’t test people for COVID, they had to operate off potential symptoms and other information to determine if there’s a risk of viral exposure. He said some EMS staffers became infected with the virus, but they have not traced any of those instances back to an ambulance call.
“Most of our cases were related to families or being out in public,” Adams said. “We feel comfortable there were no COVID-related illnesses among our staff due to patient contact.”
Adams said the pandemic life into perspective.
“I can speak for most people in our department when I say, I hope this is something we never have to go through again,” Adams said.