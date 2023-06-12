Kansas Poet Laureate Traci Brimhall likes to walk in a circle in the Flint Hills.
The poet and K-State professor read some of her poetry aloud and spoke to audiences about the emotional impact the land has on her as part of the 18th annual Symphony in the Flint Hills event Saturday.
“When I just go and walk, and I’m with my feelings, and walk in a circle, I feel differently at the end of it,” Brimhall said.
About 5,000 people attended the event on Wade Pasture in Wabaunsee County near Eskridge. The full event featured historic, informational and artistic presentations about the Flint Hills during the afternoon and a concert performed by the Kansas City Symphony in the evening. Organizers also offered covered wagon rides, wildflower tours, lassoing lessons, and sungazing opportunities through high-powered telescopes.
This year’s event theme was “Transportation in the Flint Hills,” with several informational sessions about frontier trails and railroads through the Flint Hills. The event sponsor this year was BNSF Railway. BNSF executive director of public relations Andy Williams told The Mercury he experienced the African tallgrass prairie when he lived in Kenya for part of his childhood. He didn’t encounter the Kansas Flint Hills until he went to college.
“I drove through the Flint Hills and saw the beauty and majesty of this place, and thought, ‘Oh, there is some tallgrass,’” Williams said. “Then I came to my first Symphony in the Flint Hills event about 15 years ago, and I couldn’t think of a better situation where you experience Kansas at its best … I’m surprised it doesn’t happen in other states.”
Cindy Peterson was one of the horseback guides, or outriders, for the Symphony event Saturday. She and her 10-year-old horse, Peanut, have taken part in the event several times before.
“He’s used to it,” Peterson said of her horse. “He gets excited, he likes it.”
Peterson and her husband, Randy, have horses and property in Chase County. Randy Peterson also rode horseback for the event. Cindy Peterson said it’s always fascinating to meet people who’ve traveled from other states to attend the Symphony in the Flint Hills.
“You do have people who travel a long distance to come here, and I just think that’s really neat,” Peterson said.
Maroya Walters came to the Symphony event with her daughter, seven-year-old Linnea, and her mother, Mary Spalding. The Walters live in Decatur, Georgia, while Spalding lives in Florida.
“We’ve wanted to come for a while,” Maroya Walters said, “because we lived in Nebraska and didn’t know about this then. I think we found out about it after we had moved south, and we love the prairie, so we’ve always wanted to come. Plus, my daughter plays violin and loves horses, so it seemed like the perfect multi-generational trip.”
Walters said she’d visited the Flint Hills before, but the openness of the sky and the waving green grasses are not something they see at their home in Georgia.
“We do miss it,” Walters said. “You kind of get homesick for it.”
Whole families came to Wade Pasture with lawn chairs and coolers in tow for the evening concert. Light rain fell throughout the afternoon, and the Kansas City Symphony’s performance was shortened to an hour because of the potential for heavier rain, which never came. Event organizers partnered with National Weather Service meteorologists in Wichita to monitor weather conditions throughout the day.
Horseback riders shrugged off the raindrops as they herded cows along a hillside adjacent to the concert tent. Audience members stood to take photos of the cattle drive while the Kansas City Symphony performed several pieces of classic Irish folk and American frontier folk music.
Guest vocalist Connie Dover joined the Symphony for a handful of songs, including “The Colorado Trail,” a traditional American cowboy song published in 1927. This was Dover’s first time performing with the Kansas City Symphony for the Flint Hills event.
“I feel like I’m in a beautiful dream that I would prefer never end,” Dover told The Mercury.
“The land speaks to me, because we are animals on this earth just like every other creature, and I feel like when we’re out here, in country like this, we are reminded of that. I feel very grounded and very peaceful.”
Dover hopes that people continue to appreciate the region for generations to come through events like Symphony in the Flint Hills.
“I love it out here,” Dover said. “It’s kind of an unsung hero of scenic places, you know? People think of Kansas as a flyover or drive-through state, and let them think that if they want, because it’s a jewel.”
Following the symphonic concert was a folk harmonica performance, a cowboy poetry and story circle, and a Native American powwow dance. The Flint Hills were historically a popular bison hunting ground for the Wichita, Kanza, Osage and Pawnee tribes, among others.
Powwow performer Freddy Gipp said he was thankful that his performance could continue under a tent as it rained Saturday evening.
An enrolled member of the Apache Tribe of Oklahoma, Gipp is a traveling powwow performer and founder of Lead Horse LLC, a development firm focused on helping Indigenous communities thrive. Gipp told the audience that performing in powwows across the U.S. and Canada is “a way of life” and a tradition negatively affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Following the final dance, an out-of-breath Gipp said it was an honor to perform on land that people first called home more than 10,000 years ago.
To end the powwow, Gipp shared a line from a classic cartoon character. “As the great Porky the Pig says, ‘That’s all, folks,’” Gipp said.