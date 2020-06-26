Fort Riley welcomed about 51 soldiers with the 79th Explosive Ordnance Battalion Friday as they relocated to the post for their new headquarters.
The battalion participated in a color uncasing ceremony, signifying its restationing, at the Cavalry Parade Field.
The Secretary of the Army in 2018 approved the recommendation of Commanding General, Forces Command to relocate the battalion from Fort Hood, Texas to Fort Riley, Kansas.
Officials said the move provides improved mission command and more effective EOD support of 1st Infantry Division missions. The battalion will provide mission command for three companies based at other installations.
The soldiers will train to “attack, defeat and exploit” unexploded ordnance, improvised explosive devices and weapons of mass destruction.
“We look forward to becoming strong teammates in the Fort Riley community and the Big Red One family,” Lt. Col. Aaron Teller, commander of the 79th EOD, said. “I’m proud to be a part of this historical transition of bringing the EOD battalion back to the Flint Hills of Kansas. This move will enhance ... Army readiness and the safety of our community.”
The 79th EOD is commanded by Teller and Command Sgt. Maj. Brett Fisher. The unit will be aligned with 1st Sustainment Brigade and maintain its command structure under the 71st Ordnance Group.