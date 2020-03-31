A 71-year-old Wamego woman has tested positive for the coronavirus.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) on Tuesday confirmed the second positive case of COVID-19 in Pottawatomie County, according to a press release from Crystal Malchose, county Public Information Officer.
The woman is currently at Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan.
“Her travel history is being researched at this time,” Malchose said in the release. “Pottawatomie County Health Department is working to identify any close contacts of the individual and those who were exposed will be contacted as soon as possible. We will be monitoring these contacts for symptoms associated with COVID-19 and quarantined following CDC guidelines.”
There will no further information about the patient released, officials said.
Malchose reminded residents to stay home unless performing an essential activity, no gatherings greater than 10 people, and if you do need to go out, ensure you maintain six feet from other people.
“Let’s take care of each other,” said Lisa Kenworthy, Pottawatomie County Health Department Director/County Health Officer. “Stay home. That is the best thing we can do to decrease the spread and potentially the mortality rate in our county. Stay home.”