A 63-year-old Riley County man has tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing the total number of positive cases in Riley County to 20.
Hali Rowland, public information officer, confirmed the new case Thursday morning to The Mercury. Rowland did not release any additional details regarding the new positive case.
Five of those 20 cases are recovered, said Julie Gibbs, director of the Riley County Health Department. Gibbs reported to the Riley County Commission on Thursday that only one person is being treated at the Ascension Via Christi hospital in the area, a man from Geary County.
"None of ours are in the hospital, and a lot of them are improving, so that’s good,” Gibbs said.
Five out of the 20 cases involve people in their 20s, the most cases among all age groups. People in their 30s and 40s each have four cases. People in their 50s and 60s each account for three cases. One case involves a person aged 10-19 years old.
Fourteen of the cases are males and six are females.
