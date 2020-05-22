A 63-year-old Riley County man has tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing the total number of cases to 61.
Public information officer Vivienne Uccello reported the new case Friday afternoon. This is the first confirmed case since May 15.
Uccello said the investigation is ongoing. Officials didn't release any other details regarding the new case.
Of the 61 cases, six are active cases while 54 are recovered, as of Friday. One person died earlier this month after testing positive for the virus in April.
There are 102 pending tests from Riley County. There have been 871 negative tests from Riley County.
There are two patients under investigation for the virus at Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan. Ascension Via Christi does not have any positive patients at the hospital, as of Friday.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) reported 8,958 cases, 787 hospitalizations and 185 deaths statewide, as of Friday. There have been 67,476 negative tests statewide.
That is an increase of 419 cases, 87 hospitalizations and seven deaths from Wednesday.
KDHE reported 24 cases in Pottawatomie County and 16 in Geary County. Neither county had a change in cases from Wednesday.
Because of Memorial Day, the county health department is holding its next Facebook press conference at 4:15 p.m. Tuesday. In addition, the swabbing station, screening hotline and the question and answer hotline are all closed Monday because of the holiday.