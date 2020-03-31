A 57-year-old man in Riley County has tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing the total of positive cases for area residents to four.
The Riley County Health Department on Tuesday morning announced that the patient is in the intensive care unit at Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan. He was tested for the virus at the hospital on Friday as he was suffering from symptoms, according to the health department.
The man is considered "an imported case." Health department officials said it's not an indication of community spread in the local area, but they think the man came into contact with the virus in another place in Kansas.
Officials sent the man's sample to an Oklahoma facility. The man recently traveled to a church meeting in the Kansas City area with his family. The family members are quarantined in their Riley County home right now.
Health department officials learned about the positive case Monday night. They are working on contacting people who may have come into contact with the man or his family.
A 57-year-old Riley County woman who is quarantined in her Topeka residence, a Fort Riley solider and a K-State professor all tested positive for the virus.