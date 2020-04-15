Forty-seven local businesses received $208,840 from the first round of the Manhattan Business Emergency Assistance Loan Program.
Jason Smith, president and chief executive officer of the Manhattan Area Chamber of Commerce, announced the recipients Tuesday afternoon.
The Manhattan Area Chamber of Commerce organized this relief fund for businesses during the coronavirus outbreak as stay-at-home orders forced non-essential businesses to close.
This has caused lost revenue for businesses, so the chamber asked the Manhattan City Commission to borrow funds from the economic development fund.
The commission unanimously approved the $500,000 loan request April 1.
The no-interest loans given to businesses ranged from $990 to $5,000 with many receiving the max amount of $5,000. The loans must be paid off in 36 months and the first four months require no payments.
Businesses can still apply for future funds at manhattan.org.