Four people were injured in a two-vehicle crash in southwest Manhattan Wednesday.
Riley County police responded to a report of an injury crash in the 1000 block of Scenic Drive, near Britt’s Farms, around 11:50 a.m.
They discovered that a 2014 Chevrolet Impala had crashed into a 2012 Isuzu work truck after the truck entered the road.
Emergency responders took the driver of the Impala to Ascension Via Christi Hospital for treatment of her injuries and the female passenger to Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka. Both men in the truck also went to Via Christi for treatment.
Police did not identify the occupants of the vehicles.
Scenic Drive was closed for about two hours while crews worked the scene.