On Saturday morning, 4-Hers paraded their goats around the ring at the Riley County Fairgrounds.
And then, instead of spending the rest of the day at the fairgrounds, they took their animals home.
The Riley County Fair has no carnival or exhibits this year, but kids — that is, human children — in 4-H were still able to show off the work they’ve been doing over the last year. County Extension Director Gary Fike said the time with judges is invaluable for the kids to get more knowledge about the fields they’re studying.
“4-H has always been about learning, so when you get the chance to consult with a judge, you learn more,” Fike said.
Extension initially had planned to move forward with the 4-H part of the fair more or less as normal, but spikes in coronavirus cases in the area changed that.
“When the number of COVID cases started spiking, we decided it was best to take some precautionary measures,” Fike said.
They moved to a “come-and-go” model of judging, in which fewer 4-Hers were in the space at one time, and they signed up for a judging times online. No entries were put on display at Pottorf Hall, and entrants in the livestock shows had to take their animals home after the events.
At the meat goat show on Saturday, few people wore masks but signs encouraging masks use, social distancing and handwashing were scattered on walls throughout the arena, and staff members placed X’s in blue tape on the bleachers to mark 6-foot distances.
Reese Grady, 12, a member of the CiCo Shamrocks club, was named overall supreme champion for one of her does, said having to transport her goats to the fairgrounds the morning of the show did create a bit of a rush, but she was able to adjust.
Grady shows three goats and has been showing for about six years.
“It’s fun, and once you get them to work it’s pretty easy,” she said. “(It’s hard) getting them to work at first.”
Fike said it was disappointing that the 4-Hers would lose some of their time around each other, but that people had been understanding about the changes. “4-H has always had a great deal of camaraderie,” he said.
Even though the experience looked different this year, it was important that the 4-Hers still get time with judges to get feedback on the projects they work so hard on.
“Some of these kids work on them year round,” Fike said. “It would be extra disappointing to work so hard all year and not get the opportunity to compete. We can at least give them a chance to show off their project and have a little competition.”