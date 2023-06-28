In the last week, Riley County police have arrested four people for distributing fentanyl, and two people have died.
Officials spoke about the drug and the threat it presents at a press conference on Wednesday.
Updated: June 28, 2023 @ 9:00 pm
Agencies that assisted in the arrests include the Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office, Kansas Highway Patrol, the Drug Enforcement Agency and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
“It is critical that we’re all working together,” DEA assistant special agent in charge Chad Whiteman said. “The DEA recognizes fentanyl to be the greatest threat facing our communities, our families and our children today.”
Riley County prosecutor Barry Wilkerson named the four men charged:
Nathan Reeves, 37, Manhattan, is charged with distribution of a controlled substance causing death; distribution of an opiate, opium, narcotic, stimulant or heroin with a dosage higher than 10 units and a felony drug violation.
Wilkerson said the death was between Aug. 11 and Aug. 12, 2021. Reeves made his first appearance in court Wednesday. He is being held on $500,000 bond.
Ronald Eugene Ince, 59, Manhattan, distributed a controlled substance causing death. Both Ince and Reeves caused the same 36-year-old woman to die in 2021.
Ince is charged with distribution of an opiate, opium, narcotic, stimulant or heroin with a dosage higher than 10 units and a felony drug violation as well.
Ince is being held on $500,00 bond.
Officials have not yet identified the victims in either death.
Daron Marsean Island Jones, 21, Manhattan, appeared Wednesday.
He was arrested Monday for two counts of distributing a controlled substance that caused great bodily harm between August and October of 2022, two counts of aggravated battery and two counts of a felony drug violation.
Jones is being held on $250,000 bond.
Caziah Randal Self, 21, Manhattan, was arrested for distributing a controlled substance causing bodily harm to a 31-year-old man in August of 2022, aggravated battery and a felony drug violation.
Self is being held on $751,750 bond after additional charges.
Riley County Police Department director Brian Peete said he believes the recent upticks in fentanyl distribution crimes could be connected.
“They’re coming from bigger organizations and bringing it down to the street level,” Peete said.
“Every route leads up to those larger organizations, so we’re trying to do as much as we can to get the people who are doing this so we can make those arrests and affect larger change.”
Officials believe the drugs involved to be fentanyl, though Wilkerson said he couldn’t confirm the drugs as fentanyl.
