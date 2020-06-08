Three men have tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend, according to Riley County Health Officer Julie Gibbs.
Gibbs updated the Riley County Commission Monday, saying the addition of the most recent cases brings the county’s total to 71.
Eleven cases are active, meaning 60 people have recovered. The men are ages 32, 55 and 88.
Two people are on ventilators at Ascension Via Christi Hospital, and two people who have displayed symptoms are awaiting test results at the hospital.
The county has 29 pending tests and has received 1,357 negative tests.
“You can see a slight increase in percent positives (positive versus total tests each week), and this was expected because we went for so long without having any positives,” Gibbs said. “So any little blip with that, we’re going to see an increase in the percent positives.”
Gibbs said the county plans to move into phase three of its reopening plan on Wednesday, which will allow the size of mass gatherings to increase to 100 people and lift restrictions that force restaurants and bars to close at midnight.
Those with symptoms should still call the county’s health screening hotline at 784-323-6400, which is staffed from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays. Gibbs said the hotline will continue to be run for at least another week and likely through June as well.