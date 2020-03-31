A 29-year-old Manhattan man has tested positive for the coronavirus, officials announced Tuesday afternoon.
This brings the total of Riley County cases to four.
Riley County Health Department Director Julie Gibbs said officials are waiting for the results back from 10 coronavirus, or COVID-19, tests, including people from Fort Riley. Officials also are monitoring 23 people in the county.
There have been 50 negative tests so far, Gibbs said.
Previously, a 29-year-old Fort Riley solider who lives in Manhattan, a 57-year-old Manhattan man and a 57-year-old Manhattan woman, who is currently in isolation at her residence in Topeka, all tested positive for the virus.
The 57-year-old man was exposed to the virus at the Kansas East Jurisdiction’s 2020 Ministers and Workers Conference in Kansas City, Kansas, two weeks ago, officials said Tuesday afternoon. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment on Tuesday afternoon said multiple people who attended that conference from March 16 through 22 have tested positive for COVID-19.
The man stayed home throughout the week before taking himself to Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan on Friday, when he was tested for the virus. His family is not currently showing symptoms, officials said.
In addition, a 71-year-old Wamego woman and K-State professor Andrew Smith, both of Pottawatomie County, tested positive for the virus.
The 29-year-old man was tested at KSTAT, officials said. Officials did not provide any other information about the person.
This is a developing story. Please check back with The Mercury for more information.