Riley County police arrested a Manhattan woman on probable cause for attempted first-degree murder and aggravated burglary after another woman was “seriously injured” Friday morning.
The Riley County Police Department dispatch received a non-emergency call around 6:30 a.m. Friday from a 31-year-old Manhattan woman, who said she was battered by another adult woman, who she knew, a few hours prior, RCPD said.
RCPD said officers arrested 26-year-old Ashley Nicole Wright on Friday afternoon after further investigation by officers and detectives.
Wright is confined in the Riley County Jail on a bond of $250,000, RCPD said.
The 31-year-old woman suffered from “serious, but non-life threatening injuries to her head, resulting from blunt force trauma,” according to police.
The woman went to the emergency room at Ascension Via Christi and was released later, RCPD said.
RCPD is not anticipating any other arrests.