A 25-year-old man has died after what Riley County police called a self-inflicting stabbing inside the Powercat Sports Grill Friday night.
The restaurant told The Mercury Saturday the man was an employee of Powercat Sports Grill.
Riley County Police Department's dispatch center received a 911 call around 9 p.m. Friday about a stabbing. The man was taken to Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan, where he later died, RCPD reported.
RCPD said it wouldn't release any additional information without a records request.
Powercat Sports Grill, at 3011 Anderson Ave., closed its dining room Saturday and Sunday, the restaurant announced on social media.