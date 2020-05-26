A 23-year-old Riley County woman has tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing the county total to 62 cases. Of those, seven are active.
Disease investigation is still ongoing for the 23-year-old female, said Vivienne Uccello, public information officer.
Ascension Via Christi hospital in Manhattan currently has no patients who are positive for the virus, though one person is being tested, Uccello said.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) reported 9,218 cases, 188 deaths and 800 hospitalizations statewide, as of Monday. There are 72,181 negative tests statewide.
KDHE is reporting data Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
KDHE reported Pottawatomie County has 25 cases and Geary County has 16 cases, as of Monday.
The Riley County Health Department screening hotline is operating Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Uccello said.
An update from health officials was planned for 4:15 p.m. Tuesday to be streamed on Facebook Live.