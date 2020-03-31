A 22-year-old Kansas State University student has tested positive for the coronavirus, health officials announced Tuesday evening.
The student was on the same trip that K-State journalism professor Andrew Smith, who tested positive for the virus, took to England with K-State students earlier this month.
Smith is recovering at home after being released from Ascension Via Christi Hospital last week, officials said.
The student, whose gender officials did not disclose, has been quarantined in a Manhattan residence since March 18, when the student returned from the trip. The student is still in isolation, officials said.
This is the fourth case announced on Tuesday with three in Riley County and one in Pottawatomie County. Officials said earlier today that a 57-year-old Manhattan man, a 29-year-old Manhattan man and a 71-year-old Wamego woman tested positive for the virus.
There are five positive cases of COVID-19 in Riley County and two in Pottawatomie County.
As of 10 a.m. Tuesday, the Kansas Department of Health reported 428 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Kansas with nine deaths.
This is a developing story. Please check back with The Mercury for more information.