Edward Nowlin grimaces during a Row For Humanity event Feb. 26 at CrossFit 785. The event was organized by Kansas State Crew, Manhattan Junior Crew and the Manhattan Community Rowing Club, raising money for the Flint Hills Breadbasket and a spring break rowing camp.
Notably at The Mercury on the photographer side of things, we had a change of guard, where Lucas Boland left in April for a similar position in Corpus Christi, Texas, and Lewis Marien arrived in July with previous experience from the heart of Illinois.
Lucas only spent four months in the Little Apple this year, but had some memorable photos. Lewis, who is proud to call this college town his new home, had some as well. Be sure to check themercury.com/multimedia for the latest photo galleries of news and sports events.
Photojournalism has evolved since its beginnings in the early 19th century, and while the camera technology continues to evolve, one thing will not. We have and always will be storytellers. The saying “a picture is worth a thousand words” has never been more true than now, even in an era of smartphones where the cameras on them are getting scary good. No matter if it’s a vigil showing support for another country or the jubilation of a high school sports team after winning the state championship, we will try our darnedest to capture those moments our readers will remember forever.
Looking forward to capturing more moments in 2023. Happy new year.