It is 72 days until the Nov. 3 general election, but more people than usual may be voting in advance or by mail this year.
Here’s all you need to know to do so:
The last day people can register to vote for the general election is Oct. 13, according to the Riley County Clerk’s office. People who have a name or address change must update their voter registration by Oct. 13, too, said Rich Vargo, county clerk.
Advance voting in person and by mail begins Oct. 14. Advance voting ends Nov. 2. People can check their ballot statuses online. For information about local elections, go to rileycountyks.gov/elections.
According to Riley County, there is no difference between advance mail-in ballots and absentee ballots.
Voting by mail
To vote by mail, people must complete an application and return it to the election office by mail or in person. The office is at the Riley County office building, 110 Courthouse Plaza, Manhattan KS 66502.
“Our local post office works very well with our office and does a great job,” Vargo said Friday.
If people are returning ballots through the U.S. Post Office, Vargo advises them to return the ballot “as soon as possible.”
It is valid as long as it’s postmarked by Nov. 3.
Dropping off mail-in ballots
Voters can deliver a mail-in ballot in person to the election office by 7 p.m. Nov. 3. They can also drop it off at any Riley County polling place on or before Election Day.
If a person doesn’t want to mail a ballot, Vargo said there is a drop box at the front of the Riley County office building that people can drop off ballots. There is also a ballot box in the clerk’s office available during business hours.
Vargo said earlier this month during a Riley County Commission meeting that mail-in voting is safe and officials count all legal ballots. He said several people called his office earlier this month with questions on the security of mail-in voting.
“All mailed ballots received, as long as they are a legal voter, and follow all the appropriate guidelines, all the appropriate procedures, will be counted,” Vargo said.
Vargo said the county goes great lengths to count all ballots.
“I think what people have to remember is Riley County clerks and election officials, we’re in the business to count ballots, not to not count ballots,” he said.
According to several national media outlets, President Donald Trump has criticized the authenticity of mail-in ballots despite voting by mail himself.
He has claimed mail-in voting is more subject to fraud, though local and national officials assert voting by mail is safe.
However, the U.S. Post Office has warned Americans “that it cannot guarantee all ballots cast by mail for the November election will arrive in time to be counted, even if mailed by state deadlines,” the Associated Press reported Aug. 15.
Advance voting
Advance voting locations are on the second floor of the Riley County office building, at 110 Courthouse Plaza, and in the Bluemont Room on the second floor of the K-State Union, according to the county.
Bring a mask
When visiting a polling place in Manhattan, people are required to wear masks under the city’s mask ordinance, which lasts until the end of 2020.
Vargo advises people to use advice issued by Julie Gibbs, local health officer and director of the Riley County Health Department.
Vargo said earlier this month that mask-wearing is encouraged at polling places outside of Manhattan, but not required right now. He said many of the rural polling locations are small.
“It’s very hard for social distancing,” he said during the Aug. 3 county commission meeting.
Vargo said masks and hand sanitizer will be available at all polling places.