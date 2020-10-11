Manhattan, KS (66502)

Today

Sunny with gusty winds developing this afternoon. High 89F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 47F. SSW winds shifting to NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%.