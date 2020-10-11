Four candidates are vying for two spots on the Riley County Commission.
Democrat Fanny Fang and Republican Greg McKinley are contending for the District 2 position; District 2 includes northern Riley County.
In District 3, Democrat Kathryn Focke faces off against Republican John Matta. This district includes parts of Manhattan and areas north of the city.
McKinley is a Riley City Council member while Fanny Fang is a partner with the Asian Market international grocery store.
Focke, a Kansas State University alumna, is an interior designer and served as the Riley County Democratic Party chair for 13 years. Matta is a former Manhattan city commissioner.
Whoever wins the District 2 and 3 positions will join commissioner John Ford, who represents District 1, on the commission.
The Mercury emailed each candidate a set of the same questions. Here are the four candidate’s responses. (Answers have been edited for brevity and length.)
District 2
How do you plan to help and support the county as it handles the coronavirus pandemic moving into 2021?
Fang: We need a commission that trusts experts and values the safety of residents and workers more than politics and profit. The first priority in a public health crisis is to save lives. Not only does the data show that face masks and social distancing will help us stop the disease, they are also key to getting our economy going again. If you’re dead, sick, or afraid of getting sick or dying, you’re not working or spending money. The county also needs to focus on people’s basic needs. We need to increase healthcare access, ensure equitable housing and have a community-led democracy.
McKinley: Part of this depends on what changes by the end of this year. From the information I have seen, I am hopeful that vaccines may be available early next year. As these are more widely available, restrictions will be lifted in accordance with health professionals’ recommendations. The county will need to keep the infrastructure up-to-date to accommodate the rebounding economy. We will need to work with local businesses to help them with access to available stimulus funds. Pawnee Mental Health will also need to keep active in outreach to residents.
A 0.5% county roads and bridges sales tax is set to expire in 2022. The county previously shared the revenue from that tax with Manhattan and other cities, but now the Manhattan city government has put its own sales tax measure on the November ballot. Should the county still pursue renewal of the tax?
Fang: If the city tax is passed, I will meet with city managers to discuss how to include rural residents. We have to stop looking at these issues in isolation and start figuring out how to work together as a region. Additionally, before considering a renewal of a county sales tax, we need to have a participatory budgeting model in place, so that county residents are included in the fiscal decision-making process. It gives taxpayers real power over their money. If it is determined in this process additional funding is needed, then I would consider a county sales tax.
McKinley: If the Manhattan tax passes, the county will have to do something to raise these funds. That will require either adding sales tax or raising the mill levy. The previous years of this tax have been effective in upgrading the county roads and bridges. Improved roads and bridges are required for the larger farm equipment used today. The advisory committee has prepared a list of projects for the next 10 years. These include the county portion of state projects around Manhattan. I would prefer that the city wait until next year to work with the county to extend the existing tax.
Do you believe our area needs to make changes to be more inclusive for minorities? If so, what changes would you make. If not, why?
Fang: I am running for office because I could not stand by while a racist bully tried to tear our community apart through hatred and division. For too long, we have ignored the voices of our community’s most vulnerable members: racial minorities, women, veterans, LGBTQ+ folks, rural residents, and poor and working class citizens. When the well-being of our most vulnerable citizens is threatened, we are all threatened. From a policy perspective, we need to put our money where our mouth is. We need proactive financial strategies to help support small businesses, rural-located businesses, micro-sized, minority-owned and veteran-owned businesses.
McKinley: The county should do all it can to foster inclusiveness as opposed to polarization. Residents of all races should be encouraged to participate in the county. Whether it is for positions on advisory boards or employment opportunities, everyone should be given opportunities. The county should make a better effort to publicize these opportunities.
Would you support the creation of an administrator position for Riley County?
Fang: The county administrator proposal is a technical fix for a structural problem. What we need are commissioners who are paid a full-time salary to put in full-time hours. We need Midwestern work ethic and values. That starts with a commission that prioritizes the needs of its residents rather than the needs of those who are well connected to the county commissioners. Hiring an administrator who isn’t accountable to the people perpetuates the same kind of distrust we are already seeing in government across the country. We need a county commission that puts people first, not their politics.
McKinley: I do not support adding a county administrator. As set up now, all the departments report directly to the commissioners, and the system is working. They come to the meetings and discuss their work with the commissioners. With an administrator, all communication is filtered through one unelected person. In addition, there is a substantial cost associated with hiring an administrator. An administrative assistant will also be required and eventually they add an assistant administrator. The county does not have the funding or office space for these unnecessary positions, and I don’t see how they would improve the county services.
District 3
How do you plan to help and support the county as it handles the coronavirus pandemic moving into 2021?
Focke: The county commission is responsible for keeping its citizens safe. I plan to follow guidelines set by the governor, the state health department and recommendations of our county health department. It is difficult to weigh economic health in the context of personal health, and I would be very cautious in approving events and activities that don’t meet the standards of those guidelines. I would advise citizens to continue wearing masks in public, social distancing and washing their hands frequently. In doing so, we protect our neighbors and ourselves, ensuring that our businesses can operate safely and our economy can recover.
Matta: Circumstances, of course, will dictate, but I believe we need to continue protecting our most vulnerable populations (elderly and immunocompromised), while letting our more resilient populations return to more normal routines. As we make progress against the virus, we need to focus on healing the economic damage that has been inflicted on our community. The county needs to lobby for and efficiently administer state and federal aid. Economic development will be a key emphasis for me. I plan to work with our business leaders and other government officials in a coordinated effort to bring Riley County back economically.
A 0.5% county roads and bridges sales tax is set to expire in 2022. The county previously shared the revenue from that tax with Manhattan and other cities, but now the Manhattan city government has put its own sales tax measure on the November ballot. Should the county still pursue renewal of the tax?
Focke: One of the most frequent concerns that I’ve heard from county and city constituents is that our taxes are too high, especially from those on fixed incomes. I’m especially concerned that tax revenues will be substantially impacted in the following years, and I would put off any decision on increases until we see the numbers going forward. Budget hearings start in July and, at that time, we should have some idea on whether renewing the tax is necessary or feasible. Roads and bridges are a critical portion of the budget, but fiscal responsibility of the commission is essential going forward.
Matta: If the city sales tax passes, the county should not pursue a renewal of the current tax because Manhattan would receive 60% of this tax. The county should run a true county road and bridge sales tax. Such a measure allows all the proceeds to go to the county, which means the tax could be half or less than half of the current tax. However, this eliminates the smaller cities from receiving funds from this tax. I am committed to finding a way to make up that funding for those cities. If the city measure fails, the county and city should work out a joint proposal.
Do you believe our area needs to make changes to be more inclusive for minorities? If so, what changes would you make. If not, why?
Focke: Changes are needed in our county to be more inclusive of minorities. Every year, thousands of students and military personnel move here, supporting our local economy and providing a capable part-time work force. I stand for creating a healthy, welcoming community environment through dependable local services, quality non-discriminatory housing, workforce equity and other quality of life issues. My goal is to bring diverse groups together for productive, open discussions of multicultural issues and to establish understanding and positive actions for change. To move forward, we need to reach new avenues of communication among all groups in the community.
Matta: I believe fundamentally our community is open and inclusive for minorities. However, that does not mean there are not issues that need to be addressed and I am aware of bad experiences some have had. My plan as a commissioner is to be accessible through town hall meetings, engaging with concerned individuals and groups, and reaching out for advisory board participation. The key part will be taking action regarding policies or practices identified to be problematic. One program I want to implement is the hiring of people with disabilities for county operations. Some refer to these individuals as the orphan minority.
Would you support the creation of an administrator position for Riley County?
Focke: I would support revisiting the creation of a county administrator position who would answer directly to the Riley County Commission. The issue was discussed in the past, but for various reasons, previous elected officials felt it was necessary to continue to micromanage county business. As we increase in growth and complexity, it becomes imperative that the commissioners spend more of their time for work sessions, town halls and seeking ideas from advisory boards and constituents. Determining policy and creative visions for the future should be the work of our county commissioners, not day-to-day operations of staff and employees.
Matta: Yes, as part of a strategic plan I want to develop an organizational structure that will include a county administrator. This needs to be done in a way that not only does not increase costs, but provides for long-term efficiency of county operations. I have extensive business experience in this type of organizational management. While the county commissioner role will change under this setup, I will take care to make sure the structure maintains county commission control of operations. The administrator needs autonomy, but needs to work under the metrics and key performance indicators set by the commissioners.