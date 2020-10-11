Republican Mike Dodson and Democrat Cheryl Arthur will face off in the race for 67th district in the Kansas House of Representatives.
Dodson served in the Army for 37 years and was commanding general of Fort Riley. He was elected to the Manhattan City Commission in 2015 and served one four-year term, including one year as mayor.
Arthur is a retired teacher and school administrator. She taught for physics, chemistry and math, for 15 years before becoming a high school principal for 10 years, throughout Kansas, Missouri and Australia.
Rep. Tom Phillips, R-Manhattan, who currently holds the seat, close not to run for re-election.
The Mercury emailed each candidate a set of the same questions. Here are the four candidate’s responses. (Answers have been edited for brevity and length.)
What do you view as the state's role in responsibility in coronavirus response? What should be the highest priorities when allocating relief funds?
Arthur: The state’s role is to provide information that protects the health of citizens and to provide the means for that protection. Gov. (Laura) Kelly and Dr. (Lee) Norman have done an excellent job at informing Kansans of the reality of the outbreak of COVID-19. Even though many science deniers choose to keep spreading misinformation, the state has remained vigilant with information and at seeking federal funds for supplies, testing and contact tracing. Gov. Kelly has praised the recent federal response of sharply increasing the state’s ability to test. The testing will target hot spot areas of schools, nursing homes and correctional facilities.
Dodson: Keeping people safe and keeping the economy going. Kansas has done a good job on its own in establishing rules and processes and in building the capacity to support our citizens. The task force created to provide advice on how to allocate the $1.2 billion in federal funds has done a fine job in coordinating with the municipalities, setting priorities, creating a set of rules and providing support so even the smaller municipalities can participate. This has provided critical funding so businesses can keep operating and families can survive and stay in their homes.
What can the state do to support its schools, financially and otherwise, during this time of upheaval in the education system?
Arthur: There is a court mandate to provide, at least, an “adequate” education for Kansas students. We can meet and must meet this requirement. Gov. Kelly is consulting with the Kansas State Department of Education, Kansas Association of School Boards and local school leaders about their current needs and plans for the future as this, mostly hybrid, school year proceeds. Local control of how schools function during COVID is important. However, the state must provide the necessary health tools for schools to remain open (up-to-date health information, testing materials, PPE). In a perfect world, schools would have the funds to provide additional teachers and facilities to allow for distancing.
Dodson: The state now has a formula which is widely accepted that can help maintain continuity in our education system. Kansas has long been known for providing high-quality education, and it is critical for keeping our graduates in Kansas and in attracting new businesses. We now know that it is even more important to have high capacity internet connections for our teachers and students, so we must do more, particularly in more remote areas of the state. Likewise, it is important for our students to have laptops/iPads whether in school or working remotely.
K-State was struggling with declining enrollment even before the pandemic and this year had to furlough 1,800 employees. How should the state help it and other universities?
Arthur: The state must address its commitment to universities with the funding necessary to keep the cost of operating a university from being constantly passed on to students. However, this may require universities to reconsider priorities of the personnel structure.
Dodson: Over the past 10 years, the cost of higher education has increased. In addition, the percentage of costs paid by the state has decreased while the amount paid by the students/parents has increased. Many students are now finding lower cost alternatives for their freshmen and even sophomore years. It is important to continue to grow enrollment. A significant recruiting effort will be required. Additionally, it is important to make KSU the first choice for our freshmen students across Kansas. The cost of education at KSU needs to be evaluated in terms of its value for future employment. Likewise, we need to assess the balance between support from the state of Kansas and the tuition cost to our students/parents.