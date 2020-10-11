Democrat and incumbent Sen. Tom Hawk and Republican candidate Craig Bowser are facing off for the Kansas Senate’s District 22 seat.
District 22 is based in Manhattan, covering all of Clay and Riley counties, and a northern portion of Geary County.
Hawk has served in the seat since 2013. He is the ranking minority member on the Senate Means and Ways Committee and Senate Caucus leader. He worked in the Manhattan-Ogden school district for 33 years, first as a teacher and eventually as superintendent.
Bowser is the chief executive officer of SAVE Farm, a Manhattan organization that assists members of the military transition into the agribusiness field. Bowser is an Army veteran himself, and he has served on the Kansas Commission for Emergency Planning and Response since 2018. He lives in Holton and splits his time between there and Manhattan.
The Mercury emailed each candidate a set of the same questions. Here are the four candidate’s responses. (Answers have been edited for brevity and length.)
What is your stance on Medicaid expansion or healthcare reform?
Bowser: Rather than expanding the broken KanCare (Medicaid) system, I will focus on meaningful health care reforms that will increase access and decrease costs for all Kansans. There are already a limited number of providers who accept Medicaid, and adding more able-bodied working-age adults to the Medicaid roles will only make it harder for those who already rely on it. Additionally, the cost of the program will put further strain on a state budget that is already feeling the effects of the pandemic.
Hawk: I have supported and will continue to support Medicaid expansion. Passage is more important than ever due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Its passage will provide insurance for a great number of Kansans who are currently without healthcare, remove the financial burden from hospital emergency rooms, and help rural hospitals stay open. We have paid into the federal government for Medicaid; by shunning expansion we are losing our share of the tax dollars earmarked for expansion. In the area of healthcare reform, I believe we need to expand telemedicine and maintain insurance provisions for pre-existing conditions and mental health. Negotiating with pharmaceutical companies to lower drug prices is also part of an overall plan to make healthcare affordable.
How would you support or are you supporting those struggling financially, mentally or physically from the pandemic?
Bowser: Our families and businesses are struggling in the wake of the pandemic. It's vitally important that we are focused on getting businesses open and giving them the resources they need to begin growing and creating jobs again. I've been honored to serve as the CEO for an organization focused on supporting those struggling financially, mentally or physically for years. That experience has taught me that in order for our economy to begin growing again, we must get government out of the way and offer relief to our citizens and businesses.
Hawk: I serve on the SPARK committee which allocates the federal CARES dollars that Kansas receives to aid recovery from the pandemic. My priorities have been to help individuals obtain their unemployment benefits; help businesses survive and keep employees working; help local health departments, nursing homes, and businesses obtain PPE equipment and testing supplies; provide support for childcare so parents can go to work; provide housing stabilization grants to keep renters from facing evictions and landlords from facing loan defaults; and improving and making COVID-19 testing more available with faster results.
What are some ideas you have to support schools who have seen declining enrollment, which have been exacerbated by the pandemic, while also ensuring students are still receiving a quality education?
Bowser: Supporting public education is vitally important to helping Kansas grow. We need to make sure education is preparing our students for jobs in the real world. Properly funding K-State and higher education has also never been more important. The Kansas Board of Regents has voted to seek $643.6 million for the state’s four-year universities during the 2021-2022 school year as part of the Regents’ unified appropriations request for fiscal year 2022. State legislators in March had approved that much funding for the universities in the 2020-2021 school year, but in June, Governor Kelly ordered the universities to cut their budgets by $35.2 million, bringing their cumulative budgets down to $608.4 million. This lost funding has forced K-State to make drastic cuts. This needs to end.
Hawk: Initial federal CARES funds went to help K-12 schools and colleges get through the 2020-21 school year. For next year, the K-12 formula, if funded, provides a financial transition by using previously higher enrollment data. It has been difficult to find the best alternative for K-12 schools as they struggle to balance in-person instruction with the health and safety of students and teachers. The state BOE and local COEs need support in finding solutions to this dilemma. Broadband access and equipment for remote learning is now more important in providing adequate education to students.