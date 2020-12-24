The kids still want the usual things: puppies, dolls, Lego sets. Only a few signs of the times popped up in the letters The Mercury received from local first-grade classes this year. One student asked for a mask, and another asked Santa if he can get COVID.
Otherwise, the children who wrote are just excited about Christmas. They want to know more about the reindeer and the North Pole. Some have high hopes for what will be under the tree; there were several requests for drones, video games and Apple watches. One kid asked for a pot of gold. Meanwhile, others had more humble requests, like a harmonica. They’re pretty fun to read.
We’ve typed them below, retaining the original spelling and punctuation for the most part.
THEODORE ROOSEVELT
ELEMENTARY
Dear Santa,
I want a elfs on the self (shelf) rile (really) bad. Can you breng one ples?
From, Brooklyn Aschenbrenner
Dear Santa,
I hope you have a good December. I bet you are geating all the toys ready for crismas day.
From, Kinsley Garrett
Dear Santa,
Tank You for sinde Luke. He is a good Elf. I wont to los My room and 100 $ Bill.
From Gunner Driggs
Dear Santa,
If yuw did not no what i what fore crmismis i what a twist her dol and a unucorn sduft annmol (unicorn stuffed animal) and my fafrit cullrs (favorite colors) ar Blue and pink.
From Averle Lirttrel
Dear Santa,
I wont a lego set. and a dRone. and a Game sistum and a sans lego set. and a Rambo mck r set. and one more book.
From Leo Trenary
Dear Santa,
I wat a merkin groal (I want an American Girl) Joss van and a Joss dol and a nis blakit (blanket) and a stufe.
From Sawyer Ritterling
Dear Santa,
Can you bring me a frozin stuf. Do you have a phon? Did you now crismis is in 15 days? I can not wate till crismis can you? How can you fit dawn thos chimnes?! I cant wate to opin presins.
Fram Molly Koeppe
Dear Santa,
Sata? Can your rander rile fli (reindeer really fly)? I dont thik so! You sur look fune (sure look funny) in this pikshure. From Elsie Zhu
Dear Santa,
Life has bin gud. But be ness lesins for ridend es. But he got nokt down and his hat fel of. Hape ckrismis.
From Elliett Huninghake
Dear Santa,
Wuts it like in the norf poul (North Pole)? I kone (know) it’s snowee. I kone it’s big. Thats ubewt all i kone! I want moor infrmashin ubewt the norf pool plees pps (more information about the North Pole, please).
From Jonah Cassidy
Dear Santa,
I wat a dron and a AAiy bro robot. Jersie wats a kad pets.
From, Joshua Schehl
Dear Santa,
I wont some Paonres and some dinosaurs!
Frun Jeremiah Barney
Dear Santa,
Santa can you get me a plrdr toy. and sum thing i bin wishing fowe. Thke you Sant and hava happy holday!
From Isla Docksey
Dear Santa,
I wnt a snfanu Sonic is onrei (ornery) cus I wunt hado frm Sonic.
FM JR Torres
Dear Santa,
I wut a robe. I wut a balae br. Kiptyn wuts hw cors. From Arch
WOODROW WILSON
ELEMENTARY
Dear Santa,
I wish for a hamster ball and a squishy a legoset and a xox a fourwheeler and a elf.
Love,
Kenzie
Dear Santa,
I am Sam. I want a RC car a camera drone a calendar nerv ultra three.
Love,
Sam
Dear Santa,
I wish of a necklace, scooter, stuffie, art supply + coloring pages, cat supply and edibles lime.
Love,
Sophiayou
Dear Santa,
I wont a whole supply of puppy thing.
Your friend
Hannah
Dear Santa,
I wnt to go to The ZOO
puppy
seven nerf guns.
Love,
Jaques
Dear Santa,
I wish for a LOL dolls
snow globe pj paw patrol, octonauts
peppa pig
Love,
Evelyn
Dear Santa,
I wish for ay car
modEl trAiN, ANd
ANEw game.
Love,
Josiah
Dear Santa,
This is Nick I wish for a nefuitaree
AND a dinosaur
cosume
Love Nick
Dear Santa,
My name is Callie Powell I am six years old and I will like a scooter with light up wheel.
Love,
Callie.
Dear Santa,
I wish for a imagine X Batman toy
Love,
Jaxon
Dear Santa,
I wish for an bucket of Gold,
I wish for an Pony.
Love,
Penelope
Dear Santa,
I wish for a slimes. I want a microphone
I want a lol doll
I want a hachamole
I want a cat supply
toys I want a camra
Love,
Peyton
Dear Santa,
I wish for a dog and a hamster wheel.
Love
Connor
Dear Santa,
I want an aircrapt carrier,
a dron and a remote control car.
Love,
Josh
Dear Santa,
I wish for a puppy toy.
LOVE,
Hayden.
Dear Santa,
I ish for a Purple Ipad Q baby doll and a big girl bike.
Love,
Karolyn
Dear Santa,
I wish for a hamster ball a doll, a skateboard and an XBox
horse electric bike.
Love,
MAddie
WOODROW WILLSON
Dear Santa,
Can I have a real cat. I have a real Dog.
I hlp my mom. ThanK You.
From,
Kalees
Dear Santa,
Can I have Jeffy puppet and can I have a vt haedset. I have ben good. How havE You Ben? Thank you
Damian
Dear Santa,
Hi Santa. Hoh are you? I want to help you deliver presin. Santa, can you give my presin to my please.
from,
McKenzie
Dear Santa,
Hi santa. How are you? I hav dun mi chores. I ws cind to mi sedr. I wnt a big babey. but I stil wut to help. with the reindeer.
Thank you
from.
Taylor.
Dear Santa,
Hi Santa! I wud like a toy washing machine and omg dot and I wud like mor be cus I havi got this yir pes. I wud like a hover board.
From,
Ashley
Dear Santa,
How are you? Can you get Tucker and me sumthing nice? I would like that.
Love,
Griffin
xoxoxoxoxoxoxoxoxo
Dear Santa,
I have been goob this Christmas. So please can I have a Epic raring Tyranosoarus Rex from jurassic world. And a camp Adventure playset from jurassic world and at Target too. And can I please have a puppy.
from Ryan
Dear Santa,
I love You Santa.
My mom wants a masager for her neck. My sister Wants a Hachamls Pic Saes.
I hope you have a good christmas.
From, Ella
Dear Santa,
I just want a red Huver bord please. I’ve been doingn my chores and I have been kind.
From,
Kasean
Dear Santa,
I want a new PoP gun.
I want astr wors Lego set. I want a massager for mimom.
I want a cool bic.
from van
Dear Santa,
I did chores.
I have been good.
I want a Lego set.
I want a toy elf.
I want a baseball.
from, Logan
Dear Santa,
I want a puppy.
I want a elf.
I want a Legos.
I want a map. I was a good boy
From max
Dear Santa,
Christmas is my favorite time of year. Can i please have a skat bod set. Can my brother have a lot of cars? Can I please have a map for my Daddy? Can I please have a stuff elf.
From, Jamison
Dear Santa,
I just want a toy.
I want a fish.
My mom wants a shirt.
I’ve been good.
I want a map.
I want a yo-yo.
I want a shirt.
I want a shell.
From, Sophia
Dear Santa,
Haw are you? I wonta aarectik fox
frum the northpol.
I wunt T-rex mug.
soopr closol (super colossal) indomunis rex.
I want a sling shot.
I hop you fil gud.
I wunt indomunis Lego set.
From, Braxton
BLUEMONT ELEMENTARY
Mrs. Barragar’s class
Dear Santa,
This year I was good.
For Christmas I would like minecraft, the Wiii , and Minecraft Legos.
Can I see your reindeer?
From Paxton Miller
Dear Santa,
This year I was nodee and nis (naughty and nice). For Christmas I would like an iPad, and electric scooter, and a new pair of headphones. can i see your reindeer?
From Olivia Smith
Dear Santa,
This year I was good.
For christmas I would like PuPPy. LoL dolls, and a dress.
Who is Mrs. Claus?
From Ameliah Reyes
Dear Santa,
This year I was good. for chrismas I would like 500 bucks, nintendo lite, and a computer. can I see one of your elves.
From Oliver Good
Dear Santa,
This Year I hAve been good. I would like a nintendo switch, a pS5 And new Christmas tree.
From Lucas Judy
Dear Santa,
This year I have been good. I would like a Nintendo Switch, an xbox5 and a mask. Are you real?
From Wyatt Goerl
Dear Santa,
This yearI have been naughty & good.
I a grow baby, a surprise, and a playhouse. Is Rudolf real?
From Murphy Duggan
Mrs. Cool’s class
Dear Santa,
I Was helpful this year! please can I have a scp-999, Drone, dna $100. can you catch covid?
From River
Dear Santa,
I was a good kid this year! please can I have a stuffed crocodile. and dragonoid infinity. Are you doing a good job making people presents?
From Clark
Dear Santa,
I was a good friend this year! Please can I have a toy car, time with my family and show. Is it stressful in the North Pole?
From Oakley
Dear Santa,
I was a good friend this year! Please can I have a drumset a Barbie Dreamhouse. and a iPad.
Hows it going with the reindeer?
From Madilyane
Dear Santa,
I was a good friend this year! Please can I have a new big teddy, a hatchimal and a hatchimal Book.
Do you have an apple watch?
From Pax
Dear Santa,
I was a good friend this year.
Please can I have an iPod a unicorn and American girl supplies.
What do you do in your workshop!
I love you Santa.
From,
Kylie
Dear Santa,
I was a good kid this year. Please can I have a cat, a hamster and cat toys for my cat. What is your favorite snack?
From August
Dear Santa,
I was a good friend. please can I have a cat, a dog and a dip.
How many reindeer do you have?
From Jaice
Dear Santa,
I was a good friend. can I have toys a jurasic world set, and a toy T-Rex. would you like some milk and cookies?
From Xane
Dear Santa,
I was a good kid!
Please can I have a hatchimal, a tablet and a necklace. Is the work shop good!
From c’sylvia
Dear Santa,
I as good this year. plese can I hav Transformers and RC car. How are you?
From Tanner
LEE ELEMENTARY
Dear Santa,
My name is Lillian Robinett. I go to Lee Elementary School I would like a Elf and money. Thank you
Love Lillian
Dear Santa,
My nam is Brynnon Burks
thank you. I want a PooL
Brynnon
Dear Santa,
my name is Levi Bratt. I am six years old for christmas I would like a hermonica, and checkers.
thank you levi
Dear Santa,
I am Ava Shope and I would like a elf on the shelf and books and a Hershey bar good job santa
Ava
Dear Santa,
My naMe is Ena HuDSon I am six.
FoR ChristMas I WOUld like an AMerican girl doll and accessories.
Ena
Dear Santa,
My name is Kinsi Stous. For Christmas I would like electric scooter swimming suit.
Dear Santa,
my name is Lucas thank you for bringing Us presents this year. I would like bolls — Lucas.
Dear Santa,
My name is Jad Al Abed. I go to Lee Elementary School. I have been very good at school. For christmas, I would like cat and dog
— Jad
Dear Santa,
My name is Brooklynn Holmes. Thanks you for bringing us Presents. This year I would like A Chocolate Pen and bath bombs.
Brooklynn
Dear Santa,
My name is Shamiyah Roshed. I want a new Barbie doll. I also want an L.O.L. doll and a Barbie car.
Thank You,
Shamiyah
Dear Santa,
Can you bring all the kids with no family some Presents Also blast 5th and Legos?
From Kaveh Ebert
THEODORE ROOSEVELT ELEMENTARY
Mrs. Eckelberry’s class
Dear Santa,
I wut a PuP (puppy) a lot. and a LOL (doll) two LOLs and squoosh goohes and. Plushes
From Juliet
Dear Santa,
I want a Five surpris miny brand and the brbei (Barbie) drem hose (dream house) and a stuft anaml (stuffed animal).
From Mana
Dear Santa,
I want Courtney American Girl doll! I want a puppy a gldin doodlers
From
Addison
Dear Santa,
I want presit pupe (puppy) the LOLs and Hape Krisnis (Happy Christmas)
From Bryna
Dear Santa,
24 inch mowin bik (mountain bike)
oylslick sckoodr (scooter).
From
Rayland
Dear Santa,
I want a Drawing book for Drawing 3D stuff and Dragons and optical illusions. And I want glowing slim (slime) in a big jar and a lava lamp. And I also hope you also have a good Christmas!
From,
Alexander
Dear Santa,
for ChriStmas
I Want a hamilton.
Play set ivin (even) the wuss (ones) who are there for 5 secist (seconds) anD a amol (animal). set
Love
Julia
Dear Santa,
I want a Scooter a kitten and a watch.
But if someone already got me a watch I don’t want it. I want the scooter in the megasin (magazine).
From
Charlotte
Dear Santa,
I hav bun Good.
how r you.
manalorin (Mandalorian)
Do they (the reindeer) fly?
a skootr ples.
From
Connor
Dear Santa,
I want a kitn (kitten) I want a scatbord (skateboard).
Can the rander (reindeer) Fly?
From
Savanna
Dear Santa,
I Want a Million plushies! Can I have a snowbike?
From
Titan
Dear Santa,
I want a backpace (backpack) with bubblgum.
From
Faith
Dear Santa,
Please bring dinosaurs.
A blue dino. A T rex Mommy wants a ring.
My sister wants a sklosaurus.
Mrs. Brown wants a T Rex.
Kaydyn
Dear Santa,
a reaL wenr (wiener) dog ples.
I loev you santa.
From
Brynlee
Dear Santa,
I want a rascar ples (racecar please)
and a robot
and a dol elf
and a LOL ples.
from
Graye