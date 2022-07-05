About 200 people gathered Saturday afternoon in support of abortion rights as Kansas is set to make a constitutional decision on the matter next month.
The group at Triangle Park chanted and held signs that urged people to vote no Aug. 2 on a question to remove the right to abortion from the state constitution. As cars drove by, some were honking in support of the protest.
On June 24, the Supreme Court ruled 6-3 that states have the right to ban abortions, which overturned Roe v. Wade, the court case that made abortions legal across the United States in 1973.
Donna Keyser, 74, said she knew of women who were raped who couldn’t get an abortion before Roe.
“I never thought I’d live long enough that we’d have to fight this fight again,” she said.
Mary Beth Reese, 74, said women have the right to choose what they do with their bodies, and no government should tell a woman what they can and cannot do for their health.
“It’s seriously so medieval. They’re taking away our rights,” Reese said. “How can this be the United States of America taking away our rights to our own health? It’s absolutely insane.”
Keyser said it isn’t just about abortion, it’s about reproductive health.
Both said they fear the next step is contraception being taken away. Justice Clarence Thomas wrote in his opinion on the ruling that the court also should reconsider Griswold v. Connecticut, a 1965 decision that protects a married couple’s right to use contraception without government interference.
Teresa Parks, 47, said abortion is an important issue because women’s bodies tend to be treated as commodities and women do not have autonomy. Parks said she was a sexual assault survivor who didn’t get pregnant by her rapist.
“But I could not imagine somebody telling me that I had to have my rapist’s baby,” Parks said.
She said the purpose of the protest was to make sure people understood the issue on the ballot.
The Aug. 2 primary election will include a ballot question on an amendment that would change the Kansas constitution. If approved, the amendment would change the state constitution to say Kansas isn’t required to provide the right to abortion or public funding for abortions.
The amendment itself wouldn’t ban abortion, but it is a crucial step in a ban becoming a reality in Kansas via legislative action. The ballot question is available for any registered voter to vote on regardless of political party.
Jessica Mies, 23, Kyra Manner, 23, and Quenton Sass, 23, protested together. Manner said they were there to fight for their rights and basic health care. Mies said she was at the protest to show abortion isn’t something she will ignore.
Mies said her family is conservative and Catholic, and her family members go to the March for Life rally in Washington D.C. every year. She said abortion is something she doesn’t feel like she can talk about in her family because her family members shut her down and shame her for it.
She said it felt good to be in Manhattan for the protest.
“I feel comfortable enough to do this because, in my hometown (of Conway Springs), it would be 10 times harder to do this, because the town I’m from, this (protest) would not even be seen,” Mies said.
Sass said it’s something his grandparents fought for, and she contended it’s ridiculous to have to fight for it again.
He encourages people to do research and make a choice for themselves.
Protest coordinator Kelly Borgen, 33, said she felt it is important after the Supreme Court ruling for people to understand the importance of the election on Aug. 2.
“Kansas already regulated abortions to make sure they are safe and legal, and the constitutional amendment on the ballot would take that away,” Borgen said.
Borgen said the reason the protest was created was to make sure people “knew what was at stake.”
“Abortion is health care plain and simple,” Borgen said. “You don’t know what a pregnant person might need and when they might need it.”
Voters must be registered by July 12 for the Aug. 2 primary.