Two men are dead after an early morning shooting in Junction City Thursday.
Junction City police officers responded to reports of shots fired in the area of 800 W. 11th St. at 1:50 a.m.
They discovered two dead men, who have not been identified, on scene.
Officers were still investigating the area Thursday.
JCPD Capt. Trish Giordano said no further information would be released for now “to protect the integrity of the case.”
Police ask that anyone with information call Crime Stoppers at 785-762-8477 or visit the JCPD Facebook page to leave an online tip.