2 area students named National Merit Scholars

Two area students have been named National Merit Scholars.

Lillian Brooks-Kanost of Manhattan and Brandon Cheever of St. George were among the 3,000 winners across the country of National Merit Scholarships.

Brooks-Kanost is a student at Manhattan High. She plans to study computer science. She won the National Merit W. Harold Otto Scholarship, which is associated with the University of Kansas.

Cheever is a student at Rock Creek High School. He won the National Merit Abilene Christian University Scholarship. He hasn't decided what field of study he'll pursue.

Students with the highest scores on the National Merit Scholar Qualifying Test (PSAT) are named semifinalists.

Scholarship winners were announced last month by the National Merit Scholarship Corporation.

The scholarships are financed by U.S. colleges and universities. Officials of each sponsor college selected their scholarship winners from among the finalists who plan to attend their institution.

An additional group of scholars will be announced in July, bringing the total number of college-sponsored Merit Scholarship recipients in the 2023 competition to more than 3,800.