Someone stole two alligators from Manhattan Reptile World over the weekend, according to a Riley County Police Department report.
The store said in a Facebook post that someone had taken two American Alligators sometime Friday night. One of the store owners noticed they were missing Saturday during their scheduled daily feeding.
The gators are about five-feet long. It is illegal to have an alligator this size in Manhattan without a pet store license, RCPD said.
Officers filed a report for theft at 1917 Fort Riley Blvd. at about 5:25 p.m. Saturday.
Police ask that anyone with information contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers at www.p3tips.com/353 or 785-539-7777.