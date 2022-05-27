The 1st Infantry Division’s 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team has a new commander.
The team held a change of command ceremony Wednesday to welcome Col. Bryan M. Harris and his wife, Jackie, at King Field House on Fort Riley. He replaced Col. Thomas B. “Bull” Smith, who was honored during the ceremony.
“It will be a challenge to fill (Smith’s) shoes,” Harris said. “I feel very privileged to take the colors from you. I look forward to our journey together. I am humbled to be a Big Red One Soldier once again.”
Harris, who grew up in North College Hill in southwestern Ohio, began his Army career on May 30, 1998. A graduate of the United States Military Academy, Harris deployed to Iraq and Afghanistan to conduct combat operations in support of Operation Enduring Freedom as well as to the Republic of Korea as part of a brigade rotation. Before assuming command of the 2ABCT, Harris was the commander of the 2nd Battalion, 34th Armor Regiment “Dreadnaughts,” 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Inf. Div.
“The combat experience that (Harris) has and those experiences over his career makes him the absolute right leader to command this formation,” said U.S. Army Maj. Gen. John V. Meyer III, commanding general of the 1st Infantry Division and Fort Riley.
Meyer also expressed his gratitude for Harris during the ceremony.
“We are very lucky to have (Smith) command this formation with his family and then now to move up to be the division chief of staff,” Meyer said. “His passion, his presence, his energy, is going to make a difference when we get to Europe.”
Smith, a veteran of 26 years, assumed command of the 2ABCT in August 2020. He began his military career after graduating from the Virginia Military Institute.
In 1997, Smith was first assigned as a tank platoon leader with the 1st Battalion, 72nd Armor, 2nd Infantry Division, in Camp Casey, Korea. He would later go to serve on a deployment to Iraq in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom as a battalion maintenance officer with the 3rd Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment.
After Smith graduated from the Command and General Staff College at the Naval War College in Newport Rhode Island, he deployed to Afghanistan with the 5th Brigade, 2nd Infantry Division. In 2016, Smith would assume command of the 1st Squadron, 809th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Brigade, 10th Mountain Division, in Fort Drum, New York, and in 2018 he attended the U.S. Army War College at Carlisle Barracks, Pennsylvania.
“It’s a great day to be in the Army and even a better day to be a Big Red One soldier,” Smith said. “It’s a job well done. The proof is in the safety of our troops, the success of our operations, and the continued challenges that are sent Dagger’s way.”
For his service with the 2ABCT, Smith received the Legion of Merit award. His wife, Linda, received the Shield of Sparta Heroine Infantry Award, an honor bestowed upon spouses of soldiers who have supported their partners in the face of hardship and showed a steadfast volunteer spirit.