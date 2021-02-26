About 120 soldiers from the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, on Friday boarded a plane at Manhattan Regional Airport to Miami, Florida, to help with COVID vaccine distributions.
As part of the U.S. Department of Defense’s support to the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the soldiers will assist with a state-run, federally supported community vaccination center to help as more people are vaccinated.
Another team deployed Feb. 19 from Fort Riley to Dallas, Texas, in support of the community vaccination center at the Fair Park Cotton Bowl Stadium.
Lt. Col. Buck Carroll, commander of the Miami task force, said Friday this mission allows their team to defend the homeland in a different way.
“This is just an absolutely unique opportunity to actually see the people that we’re serving and defending,” Carroll said. “... Right now we have a crisis going on. (The U.S.) just topped 500,000 deaths and for us to play our part and cut down on the deaths and the toll that it is taking on our people is a great opportunity.”
The soldiers on these teams include medical personnel and support staff, and they are trained to administer vaccines, care for patients and offer other organizational support. Officials said these teams are capable of administering 3,000 vaccinations per day.
Once the Miami task force lands, Carroll said they will take a little time to check in with FEMA officials to see what they need and understand how the center is operating, but they expect to be executing their mission responsibilities by the end of the week.
“Our soldiers are playing vital roles in providing lifesaving vaccines to the ones we swore to protect, the American people,” said Col. Brandon Smith, commander of the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, in a written statement. “I am honored we have the opportunity to help our fellow citizens and to help put an end to this pandemic.”
Additionally, the 1st Sustainment Brigade has 44 soldiers supporting FEMA vaccination efforts in New York, New Jersey, Florida, Dallas, Houston, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. These teams provide contracting and logistical support to combine civilian and military medical personnel.