More than 80 soldiers from the 1st Infantry Division Forward returned to Fort Riley from Europe Saturday night.
Normally, the stands at the deployment center would be packed with family members, but because of coronavirus precautions, officials asked families to watch the ceremony from home. Soldiers wore face masks as they stood spread apart.
The 1st ID FWD served as the division headquarters for Atlantic Resolve in Pozan, Poland. It transferred that authority to the 1st Cavalry Division Forward on June 1.
The Atlantic Resolve Division Forward serves as the intermediate headquarters between U.S. Army Europe and U.S. forces deployed throughout Bulgaria, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Romania and Slovakia. Atlantic Resolve’s purpose is to build readiness, increase interoperability and enhance relationships with partner militaries throughout Europe.
Since it first deployed for the mission in February 2018, the team commanded and controlled five rotational armored brigade combat teams, five rotational combat aviation brigades, four civil affairs battalions and five separate companies or batteries.
The 1st ID FWD has been commanded by Brig. Gen. Thomas O’Connor Jr., who will resume his duties as the 1st ID’s Deputy Commanding General for Support.
“We are extremely proud of our efforts in support of U.S. Army Europe and Operation Atlantic Resolve,” said Maj. Gen. John Kolasheski, Commanding General of the 1st ID. “For 27 months, the Big Red One has built operational capacity for U.S. Army Europe, trained with our allies and partners and increased readiness throughout the theater of operations. We wish the Fort Hood-based 1st Cavalry Division the best of luck as they assume responsibility for this important mission.”
Soldiers returning from international travel are required to undergo a mandatory 14-day quarantine period according to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.