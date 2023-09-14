U.S. service members and civilians recite the Oath of Enlistment during an enlistment and reenlistment ceremony at the Kansas Speedway in Kansas City, Kansas, on Sunday. The Oath of Enlistment signifies commitment and devotion in service to the Nation.
KANSAS CITY, Kansas — They pledged to put “duty first” — again.
1st Infantry Division soldiers recently participated in a joint service enlistment and reenlistment ceremony at the Kansas Speedway in Kansas City, Kansas.
The soldiers of the Big Red One on Sunday received public recognition for their service.
“Representing the Big Red One at the Kansas Speedway allowed me to share my Army experiences with those in attendance,” said U.S. Army Sgt. Angelica Gonzalez, a satellite communications systems operator in the 1st ID. “Seeing the continuous outpouring of appreciation towards our service members is heartening.”
Attendees interacted with soldiers and gathered around the buffalo (mine-resistant ambush protected) vehicle and joint light tactical vehicle.
“I think the military presence is always great,” said Dirk Huston, a former media operator for the Kansas Speedway. “Having the service members come out to Kansas City shows how much they care about the community.”
After the recruiting event ended, the service members participating in the enlistment and reenlistment ceremony made their way into the stadium. The service members marched onto the field as the crowd cheered their arrival.
“I have never experienced a public reenlistment before, much less in the pit of NASCAR,” Gonzalez said. “It is something unique to stand beside my brothers and sisters in arms to share a moment like this.”
As the clapping subsided, the military personnel raised their right hands. Brig. Gen. Niave Knell, 1st Inf. Div. and Fort Riley deputy commanding general of support, led them in reciting the Oath of Enlistment, marking the beginning of the next phase of their careers. After the ceremony, service members gathered their friends and family to watch the race.
The event highlights the division’s commitment to developing exemplary leadership by recognizing exceptional performance.