DUTY FIRST

U.S. service members and civilians recite the Oath of Enlistment during an enlistment and reenlistment ceremony at the Kansas Speedway in Kansas City, Kansas, on Sunday. The Oath of Enlistment signifies commitment and devotion in service to the Nation.

 U.S. Army Public Affairs

KANSAS CITY, Kansas — They pledged to put “duty first” — again.

1st Infantry Division soldiers recently participated in a joint service enlistment and reenlistment ceremony at the Kansas Speedway in Kansas City, Kansas.